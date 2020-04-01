Since its appearance in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, the new coronavirus it transformed — literally — the face of the Earth. In almost 100 days on COVID-19 he did years of work: imposed the remote workclosed the schoolscaused millions of unemployed and a good part of the shops, ended with the people gatherings (which is to say that it eliminated concerts, plays, grand slams and the Olympic games, but also birthdays, weddings and funerals), emptied the streets of the big cities, generated the plans of rescue of the economy largest ever, made sense of the Quality information on the assumptions of social networks, left billions in quarantine (including victims of family violence locked up with their offenders), imposed the social distance, changed hygiene rituals, eliminated the handshake, created the immunity documents to certify who can interact again in the world …

… “in some places – the enumeration of a deep analysis by The Guardian continues -, the owners will not charge the rent nor the banks mortgage installments, and the homeless could stay for free in hotels; experiments will be launched for the basic income provision directly from the state. “

The magnitude and speed of the changes evoke less the pace of the transformations in democracy than just a handful of antecedents: “The 1918 global flu epidemic helped create national health services in several European countries. The twin crises of the Great Depression and World War II laid the foundation for the modern welfare state, ”Peter Baker compared in his lengthy article. But, also, the terrorist attacks of the September 11, 2001, which caused both wars and occupations and permission to suspend privacy, or the crisis of 2008who left economic and social footprints still noticeable.

“Because crises shape history, hundreds of thinkers have dedicated their lives to studying how they unfold. This task – what could we call ‘Crisis studies’– show how, when crises hit a certain community, the fundamental reality of that community is exposed. Who has more and who has less. Where’s the power. What people value and what they fear“

But in addition to revealing the bones that remain under the torn tissue of normality, the possible forms of what will replace. “Some thinkers who study disasters focus more on everything that can go wrong. Others are more optimistic and frame crises not only in terms of what is lost but also in terms of what could be gained“

For Mike Davis, an American historian who wrote about bird flu in 2005, the Pandemics are a perfect example of the kind of crises to which global capitalism is particularly vulnerable, due to the constant movement of people and goods through a territory that seems unique but, in reality, is fragmented. So although the coronavirus is the same battle everywhere, “There could be a lot demonization and requests for isolationDavis told the British newspaper. “Which will mean more deaths and more suffering worldwide.”

The xenophobia He did not wait: “Republican officials, think tanks and the media have said or implied that the COVID-19 is a Chinese biological weapon of human invoice. In turn, Chinese officials have pushed the conspiracy theory that the outbreak came to China carried by American soldiersBaker quoted. Perhaps the clearest example has been the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: “We are waging a war on two fronts: one front is called immigration and the other is the coronavirus. There is a logical connection between the two. “

In the vertigo of the crisis, some changes are considered as transitory, for the need of the moment. But I know they remain forever, without understanding at the juncture the implications that they could have in other contexts. “Scholar Shoshana Zuboff, author of The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, reminded me that before 9/11 [de 2001] the United States Government had been in the process of developing serious regulations to give the internet users a real choice on how your personal information was used and how it was not used” And everything changed in a matter of days.

With consequences until today: “For Governments seeking to monitor their citizens more and more and for companies that want to enrich themselves by doing the same, it would be difficult to imagine a more perfect crisis than a global pandemic, ”continued Baker. “Today in China there are drones looking for people without masks; when they find them, the drone loudspeakers issue the police warnings. ” Germany, Austria, Italy and Belgium they use data from telecommunications companies – “anonymised, for now,” the author said – to track people’s movement. “In Israel, the national security agency has permission to access the telephone registry of infected people. South Korea sends Text messages to the public to identify potentially infected individuals and share information about where they have been. “

Vasuki Shastry, a Chatham House researcher who specializes in the mutual relationship between technology and democracy, analyzed: “For people it is very difficult to remember the right to privacy when trying to cope with something like a pandemic. And once the system is imposed on a large scale, it can be very difficult to go back. And then, perhaps, it serves to other things“

In both Israel and Hungary, prime ministers today have the ability to rule by decree, without legislators or judges interfering. At UKThe police and immigration agents have the authority, over the next two years, to detain those suspected of carrying the coronavirus, to be tested. “These powers are enabled and sound reasonable in the moment, and then quickly they use for other purposes that have nothing to do with democracy or public security”Noted Kevin Blowe of Netpol, a British group on the right to protest.

Another school of thought sees crises as “flashes of possibility,” Baker continued. For those who identify with these ideas, COVID-19 could open the doors to more progressive policies. Rebecca Solnit, one of the main analysts of the crises and their consequences, seems to believe it: “There is room for change that did not exist before. It is an opening. ” And Pankaj Mishra wrote: “It has been necessary disaster for the state to assume its original responsibility to protect citizens“

If before it was considered that the government intervention, or a large state, were unfeasible, now it is hinted that the market alone is also. “From this perspective, the task today is not to fight the virus to return to the same old thing, because the same old thing was already a disaster. Instead, the goal is to fight the virus, and by doing so, transform the same as always into something more humane and secure“Baker synthesized.

In his book A Paradise Made in Hell, Solnit used examples of disasters like 1985 Mexico City earthquake, September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and Hurricane Katrina to argue that in emergencies not only the bad is revealed to be even worse, nor do people become suspicious and selfish: disasters they also opened the human reserves of improvisation, solidarity and decision, even in the midst of pain and loss.

“The book was not a call to celebrate the disaster but to pay attention to the possibilities what it might contain and how it could get rid of old customs, “Baker recalled.” In Solnit’s account, ‘official’ responses to disasters showed a tendency to confuse the picture when dealing with people as part of the problem to be managed, not as an invaluable part of the solution“

The crisis of COVID-19, compared to that of 2008, which was even difficult to understand due to the complicated financial engineering of the credits that caused it, is transparent. “It is a dozen crises entangled in one, and they all develop at once and in ways that cannot be overlooked. Politicians are getting infected. Rich celebrities are getting infected. Friends and relatives are getting infected“

Although economic and social differences persist, this time the catastrophe is quite like all in the same boatThe Guardian observed: “Optimists believe that there is hope that we can begin to see the world differently. Perhaps we can conceive of our problems as shared and society as more than just a mass of individuals competing with each other for wealth and status. ”

What about climate change?

Until shortly before the emergence of the coronavirus, the most important global conversation was about climate change. And it is possible that, after the COVID-19 crisis, it will return to the center of the stage, but otherwise.

The two issues have “suggestive similarities,” Baker noted. “Both will require unusual levels of global cooperation. Both will demand changes in behavior today to reduce the suffering of tomorrow. Long ago, scientists anticipated both problems with great certainty, while rulers couldn’t see beyond the growth statistics for the following fiscal quarter. Consequently, both will require that Governments take drastic measures and eliminate the logic of the market in certain areas of human activity ”.

“We have been trying for years to move people from a normal to an emergency attitude,” said Margaret Klein Salamon, director of Climate Mobilization. “What is considered politically possible is basically different when a lot of people go into ’emergency mode’, when they accept that there is danger and that, to be safe, we have to do everything we can. It has been interesting to see that theory validated by the response to the coronavirus. The challenge now is to keep the ‘emergency mode’ activated with respect to the climate, the dangers of which are greater. “

While the analogy between the two situations does not go much further – “most people do not feel that they or their loved ones could die from the climate crisis this month,” Baker crudely recalled. COVID-19 “helps us understand climate change in a different way” One of the news that was repeated is the impact of productive unemployment on the environment: the pollution fell enormously.

“In early March, scientist Marshall Burke of the University of StanfordHe used pollution data from four Chinese cities to measure changes in the level of PM2.5, a particularly harmful pollutant that attacks the heart and lungs. He estimated that, only in China, the Reducing emissions since the start of the pandemic had, in fact, saved the lives of at least 1,400 children under the age of five and 51,700 adults over the age of 70.s ”, quoted the British newspaper.

Never have to waste a big crisis

Would it be possible to take some steps to make the perspectives of the optimists more likely to materialize than those of the pessimists? Philip Mirowski, author of Never Waste a Great Crisis: How Capitalism Survived the Financial Collapse, cautioned against complacency“Baker cited, which would open the doors to the worst prospects.

“The political outcome of the epidemic,” said Mike Davis, “like all political outcomes, will be decided in a fight, in battles for interpretation, by pointing out which things cause the problems and which solve them. And we need to start analyzing that, in the world, as we can. “An obvious obstacle is social distance, which makes impossible manifestations on the streets, one of the most deeply rooted political expressions.

But Davis is hopeful that protesters will find a way to be on public roads. “He speculated that an action with all participants worlds of posters separated by three or four meters It would be a spectacular image for the media, ”the text quoted. Solnit said she was encouraged to see the new ways people found to connect and help each other worldwide, from the networks of home delivery in the neighborhoods, which arose to bring food to people who could not leave even the most symbolic interventions, such as children who went to play music in front of an old man’s house” The Italian political scientist Alessandro Delfanti predicted a wave of post-outbreak strikes at Amazon warehouses in the United States and in Europe.

“What happens next could depend on the optimists’ ability to transfer those moments of solidarity to the political sphere, to argue that there is no point in dealing with COVID-19 without at least trying to fix everything else as well, to create a world in which shared resources yield more to a greater number of people, ”Baker analyzed.

He quoted, in conclusion, Solnit’s book: “We don’t even have a term to name that emotion that causes us the wonderful that comes wrapped in the terrible, joy in grief, courage in fear. We cannot welcome the disaster, but we can value the responses, both practical and psychological. ” Because there is no alternative way, anyway: in recent weeks humanity has proven that even the most solid in appearance can change in an instant.