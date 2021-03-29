What the White Wolf in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​means

In the same way that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) had never been referred to as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until the final installment of WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021), and for impeccable reasons, other superheroes in the series may have their nicknames altered as appropriate due to their own circumstances. And this may happen to Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Falcon and the Winter Soldier (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, since 2021). Since it would be perfectly possible because of a reference that is in the episode “The Star-Spangled Man” (1 × 02).

From the Winter Soldier to the White Wolf

When the protagonists of this Disney Plus series, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes, are inquiring about the Flagsless, the former mocks the other’s stealth by telling him that his rest in Wakanda after the events of Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016) had turned him into “the White Panther”, as T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is the Black Panther. And the aforementioned responds that, if that, the White Wolf. Which inevitably takes us back to the second post-credit scene of Black panther and another of Avengers: Infinity War (Ryan Coogler, Joe and Anthony Russo, 2018).

In the first, some children from Wakanda make fun of Bucky Barnes calling him “White Wolf”; and in the other, T’Challa says that “the White Wolf” has had enough rest and hands him a new prosthetic arm. Of vibranium almost certainly due to its extensive use in the country, of the same material as the other, which had been destroyed by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Civil War, Captain America’s shield (Chris Evans) and the king’s suit. Wakandan. Is about the way it could be called after regaining his mind in the clutches of Hydra and finally overcoming his dark past in this series. Farewell to the Winter Solado and welcome to the White Wolf, regardless of who is known that way in the comics. We will be on the lookout for more references in future episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

