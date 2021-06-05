What the US report says about UFOs according to the NYT.

US intelligence has found no evidence that the aerial phenomena witnessed by Navy pilots in recent years are extraterrestrial spacecraft, local media reported on Friday.

However, these espionage services cannot yet explain the unusual movements that have been observed that have puzzled scientists and the US military, according to The New York Times, which cites senior administration officials as a source, preparing a report on this matter. .

The forthcoming document finds that a vast majority of the more than 120 incidents in the past two decades did not originate from the US military or other advanced US government technology, officials said.

That conclusion seems to rule out the possibility that the Navy pilots who reported sightings that had no explanation could have stumbled upon programs that the government intended to keep secret, the newspaper said.

US NAVY PILOTS REPORTED MORE THAN 120 SIGHTINGS

This fact is the only conclusive finding in the classified intelligence report, which will be presented in the US Congress on June 25, the officials said.

And while that document will provide some firm conclusions, sources cited by The New York Times admitted that the ambiguity of the findings meant that the government could not definitively rule out theories that some phenomenon observed by military pilots could be an alien spacecraft.

American interest in unidentified flying objects has increased significantly in recent weeks, especially following statements by former President Barack Obama on a CBS television program and the announcement of the publication of the aforementioned government report at the end of the month.

“What is true, and I’m actually being serious here,” Obama said, “is that there are images and records of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are.”

The report admits that much of the observed phenomena remain difficult to explain, including their acceleration, as well as their ability to change direction or submerge, the newspaper reports.

One possible explanation is that the phenomena could be weather balloons or other devices used in research, although this theory does not hold in all cases, officials said.

The final report will also include a secret annex, officials said.

And while it won’t contain any evidence to conclude that the phenomena are alien spacecraft, the sources acknowledged that the fact that this part remains classified and out of public reach will likely continue to fuel speculation that the government had secret data on extraterrestrial visitation. to the earth.

Many of the more than 120 incidents examined in the report are from Navy personnel.

The report also examined incidents involving foreign armies over the past two decades. Intelligence officials believe that at least some of the aerial phenomena could have been starred by experimental technology from a rival power, most likely Russia or China.

And in fact, there is concern in the intelligence services and the US military that China or Russia could be experimenting with hypersonic technology, with flight speeds in excess of 4,000 miles per hour.