The month begins influenced by the Crescent Moon in Leo, which arrives in tense aspect with Uranus and Mercury in Taurus, marking a period of continuity in projects that started a few days or weeks ago. The period brings agitation and increased anxiety to everyone and, in times of coronavirus, this is not the best way out. Leo is a sign of art and creativity, therefore, looking for solutions related to music, drawing, painting, sculpture, dance or any artistic activity, can bring the desired balance.

Venus on Mars continue to look great with each other, promoting a delicious dance between male and female, facilitating relationships and bringing possibilities for new friendships, even on social networks. There is balance, despite all the regrets.

On the 7th, the Moon enters the Full phase in Scorpio, which arrives in tense aspect with Mars in Aquarius and Mercury in Taurus. Emotions can be quite high in this period, because, in addition to the Moon being in the Full phase, which makes our emotions arise by itself, it arrives tense with Mars, our well-known god of war, leaving us even more to the skin. Self-control is essential in this period, since we are all in the midst of a limit situation. The practice of exercises can help, as well as meditation, for the encounter with greater emotional balance.

May is a month in which some planets begin the retrograde movement: Pluto on the 6th, Venus and Saturn on the 14th and Jupiter on the 16th. Retrograde planets promote delays and some problems in personal and collective life, but also make it possible to resume some projects, reviews and reassessments, in addition to completing unfinished, unfinished situations.

On the 11th, Mercury begins its journey through Gemini, receives a great aspect of Saturn in Aquarius and a tense aspect of Mars in Pisces, marking a period that begins with greater assertiveness and mental agitation, which can lead to anxiety and aggression. However, in a few days, the mind remains agitated, we will still be a little anxious, but much less aggressive. Studies, negotiations, agreements and commerce gain strength with the entry of Venus in Gemini.

On the 13th, Mars leaves Aquarius and starts walking through Pisces, leaving us more compassionate, less individualistic and aggressive. Actions on behalf of humanity become more effective, so we can look forward to a step forward in finding an effective remedy for coronavirus; the research gains strength and the results can be quite efficient, despite the retrogradation of many planets.

On the 20th, the Sun leaves the sign of Taurus and begins its journey through Gemini, receives a great aspect of Saturn in Aquarius and social relations become more serious and compromised. The lightness of Gemini is influenced by the weight of Saturn, showing everyone the need to commit to each other. We will all be more serious, but dynamic, agitated and in dire need of movement. Mental and intellectual processes gain strength and energy and studies and relationships are highly benefited.

On the 22nd, the Moon begins a new cycle, enters the New phase in Gemini, arrives in a great aspect with Saturn, marking a period of improved communication and increased sense of responsibility in relationships. We will all be more committed to deepening knowledge and our way of taking responsibility. Seriousness extends to studies and we can all go through a moment of commitment to learning.

On the 28th, Mercury leaves Gemini and begins his journey through Cancer, arrives free from pressure and we all become more affectionate and welcoming, especially in words. We will all be more connected to the family and focused on our domestic and intimate lives. Sensitivity increases, as does empathy.



See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health