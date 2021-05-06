what the series is about the Marvel character – The Chihuahua News – Between the lines

This Wednesday, May 5, through a video on the Disney Plus LA YouTube channel, it was announced that the series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, will advance its premiere for the next June 9 of this year.

Since the project was announced in the San Diego, California Comic-Con in 2019, aroused some concern, since despite being one of the most iconic villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hiddleston’s performance and charm made fans welcome the project with open arms. The series will take place after the events that occurred in Avenger: Endgame, where we saw Loki steal the Tesseract.

“Wednesdays are the new Fridays”, was the phrase with which the actor announced the advancement of the series on the streaming platform Disney +.Tom Hiddleston has played the role of Loki in six films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Loki is the third superhero series to be screened through Disney +, its predecessors were WandaVision Y Falcon Y The Winter Soldier, both premiered one episode a week on Fridays.

In the trailer released on April 5, we are shown a Loki arrested by an organization known as the Time Variance Agency (TVA), which in Spanish means Time Variation Agency, This organization seeks the protagonist to help them regulate the reality which was altered after the Treseract was stolen.. The idea of ​​this agency was born in the comics, its main task is to maintain order all the timelines in the Multiverse. As has already been seen in other films such as Doctor Strange, Spiderman: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame, the multiverse is something recurrent in Marvel stories.

Hiddleston will share scenes with Owen wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia di martino, Jaimie alexander, Sasha lane, Erika coleman, Idris Elba, Y Chris Hemsworth. The management is under the command of Kate herron. It is the first time the actor has been seen participating in a project related to superheroes (Shutterstock)

Just as it happened with WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans are hoping that this series will give them more information about what will be featured in the upcoming films of the UCM, since in the previous series the new identity of Captain America has been revealed, the brutal scope of the powers of The Scarlet Witch, and a small glimpse of what the New Avengers could be. The future of the UCM in its Phase 4EFE / Adam S Davis / Archive is still unknown

Many believe that these series will be the bridge that connects Phase 3 with Phase 4, for all the questions that have been left open in them: Will Loki be a villain again? Will it be Tom Hiddleston’s last appearance in the MCU? Will the Avengers return? Who will be the next Avengers villain? Will Wanda Maximoff’s children come out again?

The future of this franchise is still unknown, however the titles of the next Marvel installments are: Black Widow, Shan-Chi: The Legend of the 10 Rings, The Eternals, Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, AntMan and The Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Source: Infobae