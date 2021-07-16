What the presentation of the car shows for 2022

With a delay of one year, the completely new design of the cars will bring the ground effect back to the F1 for the first time in more than three decades, with an emphasis on reducing the wake turbulence created by each car so they can compete with each other more closely.

The featured car bears an important resemblance to the scale model shown in 2019, but there are a number of changes that give clues as to where teams will try to circumvent the regulation’s restrictions and look for performance hotbeds.

Certain aspects of the car’s overall design are a drastic change from what we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years, and the front and rear wings, nose, and pontoons have been styled in an attempt to improve aesthetics.

The simplified front wing has a more limited capacity than in recent years, with a sloping endplate reminiscent of single-seaters from the 1980s, combined in this case with upward curving plunge planes.

The combination of the brake duct sheeting and the tire wake deflector seen on the prototype features a hole, suggesting that teams will be looking to customize them to improve flow around the front tire and further influence performance. downstream aerodynamic surfaces.

The size and shape of the pontoon inlet will obviously be different depending on how each team balances its aerodynamic needs with the cooling requirements of its power unit, and a variety of designs will likely emerge as has happened thus far.

Although a large percentage of the downforce generated by these cars will have its origin in the large tunnels under the body, from which we can see the dramatic contour they need, there seems to be still a small margin for aerodynamic development also at the edge of the car. ground, where a long flap appears.

That has been an area where teams have been very influential in recent seasons, looking for ways to better align the airflow before it reaches the rear tire to limit lateral airflow to the diffuser as the tire deforms.

And while the combination of the new 18-inch wheels and the shallower rim wall should result in less turbulence, teams will continue to seek solutions that reduce it further, so that the downforce created by the tunnels below the bottom. be more consistent and incredibly powerful.

The rear wing is also very different from what we are used to in recent years, not only with the return of the lower wing after eight years of absence, but a much more streamlined approach to the design of the endplate and the other elements of the car. to.

Far from being a simple exercise in aesthetics, it is also a daring attempt to reduce drag created by the assembly line, as the spike vortex that is usually created there has been largely nullified.

It is worth remembering that while F1 will look for ways to eradicate DRS in the future, it will continue for 2022. And it also has to be taken into account in the design of the rear wing.

The full-scale car was also shown with a different set of wheel covers, returning to F1 for the first time since 2009, indicating once again how teams will be able to find extra performance to suit their overall goals.

