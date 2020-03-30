Three new surveys revealed in the last hours indicate that Joe Biden (considered in these studies as the de facto Democratic candidate) would have an advantage in voting intention over Donald J. Trump.

According to a survey conducted by the University of Monmouth last week, the alleged Democratic candidate would get 3 points from the Republican President, with a vote intention in favor of Joe Biden of 48 points over 45 of President Trump. Along the same lines, a query by ABC News and the Washington Post newspaper gives Biden a two-point advantage (49-47). In both cases the difference is within the margin of error of any survey.

The numbers thrown up by the survey made by the Fox News chain (the clear favorite of the President’s followers), which gives more surprise an advantage to Joe Biden of 9 points over the President, well above the margin of error. According to those who participated in this consultation (all registered voters), 49 percent would vote for Joe Biden if the elections were today, against 40 percent who would reelect Donald Trump.

According to analysts, while the election is still a long way off, These numbers would indicate that there would be a higher percentage of independent voters who would be inclined to vote Democrat this time. Traditionally, 30 percent of the US electorate is independent (that is, it is not registered as either a Republican or a Democrat). This is the portion of the electorate that in each cycle the two parties compete because the vast majority of those who are registered in one of the two parties usually vote for their candidate. Whoever convinces these independents stays with the White House.

The funny thing is that these consultations asked several questions to the participants, not only who they would vote for, but also questions like How do you rate the President’s reaction to the coronavirus crisis?, or how they catalog their Presidency at a general level. On these questions, in all recently published studies, Trump comes out better than ever.

In the Fox News poll, the President’s approval ratings are 48%, a figure President Donald Trump has not reached since February 2017 (when he equaled this number). Similar are the numbers released by the ABC / Washington Post study, where among registered voters approval of the President is 49 percent (another record number but two points above the number of people who say they are willing to re-elect him).

More than seven months after the election, everything can change. Especially with the enormous political volatility generated around the coronavirus. The campaigns are virtually canceled, or at least limited to a couple of digital actions, with no chance to organize voter events or fundraising meetings.

On the Democratic side, despite the fact that many already consider Biden as the candidate, Bernie Sanders is still in the race. His relatives assure that he has no intention of resigning and that he plans to fight at least until June. The truth is that not many actions have been seen from his campaign in recent weeks. For his part, Biden has had a greater media presence, although he has also been criticized for hearing little specificity in the daily addresses he gives through a digital platform (where until now he has always talked about the coronavirus crisis). President Trump is far from being able to focus on the campaign when he has had to lead the biggest health crisis in recent years. The contest for the White House promises to be different from everything we’ve seen so far, generating even more interest in the contest that will decide who will be the so-called leader of the free world for the next four years.