Already in 2017, “Gone with the Wind” was taken from the Orfeo Theater in Memphis, Tennessee, after having been screened for 34 years annually. A week ago, on June 9, the film was removed from HBO Max as a result of protests over the George Floyd case and in response to an open letter from screenwriter John Ridley published in Los Angeles Time; The film has been criticized for incorrectly portraying the community of color. The measure pleased some, surprised others and rekindled the interest of many others, catapulting their sales on Amazon where it was among the best-selling products. Beyond this, what is worrying is in a position that aims to remove from circulation and / or alter films, classic or not, for the sake of political correctness.

For example, Disney was about to suppress the scene in « Dumbo » (1941) where Jim Crow appears because the character has been named as a negative for the community of color. The film has been criticized for perpetrating stereotypes (another example is given by the fact that all circus workers are black and none have a role other than a service role). The scene in the end was preserved and in its premiere on the Disney + platform the legend « may contain old-fashioned cultural representations » was included. None of those scenes was taken up in the live-action version released in 2019. The studio has been pointed out by many other situations where its characters are or are seen in inappropriate situations. In « Toy Story 2 », Stinky Pete promises important roles for the Barbies, suggesting some kind of favor in return, while in « The Lady and the Tramp » the « Song of Siamese Cats » was re-recorded to avoid offending the Asian community. The live-action versions of « The Lion King » and « Aladdin » owe their changes mainly to avoid repeating other stereotypes.

The most notorious case is “Song of the South” from 1946. The film has remained out of circulation practically since its premiere. It was not released on video and everything seems to indicate that it will continue like this for longer; will not be part of the Disney + catalog. The film has been considered one of the great musicals by the American Film Institute and is responsible for giving the first golden statuette to a black actor (James Baskett received an Honorary Oscar, although he was not allowed access to the ceremony). However, since its premiere it was called offensive and racist. It is an adaptation of the novel « Uncle Remus » by Joel Chandler Harris. Disney is not the only case. To name just a few other films, « The Lone Ranger, » « Borat, » « Diamonds for Breakfast, » « Taxi Driver, » and virtually all of Bond’s early films, have been noted.

Returning to “Gone with the Wind,” its artistic and historical value led to it being added to the Library of Congress as part of the National Film Registry in 1989. Since 1998, the American Film Institute has included it among the ten best films in the history of cinema. The film was nominated for thirteen Academy Awards and garnered eight, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Hattie McDaniel, who became the first actress of color to win a statuette. The tape received two honorary recognitions for technical questions. The criticisms against him refer to the fact that women of color are shown in an unfavorable way, in attitudes that indicate that they are satisfied with their life of service, ignoring that many of them were slaves. The scene where protagonists Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler have sex despite her refusal has also been condemned as a way to validate marital rape.

Beyond the failures or misrepresentations of « Gone with the Wind » and any other film, for that matter, even about its artistic, social or political value, and like other artistic or commercial expressions, seek to be modified, censored or taken out of circulation is equivalent to canceling or hiding a past that is nothing more than the path that has brought us to the present. The works are daughters of their time. That they represent incorrectly or inadequately according to current standards, definitely. That fortunately today things are seen differently, without a doubt. But the past cannot and should not be hidden or altered. Whether painful or not, it must be preserved. The inclusion of a legend, indicating that there is something that today looks different, is appropriate, not the alternation of the work. George Santayana already said it very well, « those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it » and cinema is not only a trip to the past, it is a way of emotionally reconnecting and, used correctly, of correcting in the present. Perhaps it is also convenient to keep in mind that cinema is or can also be seen as the message … and it is not about killing the messenger, or if he wants to whom he sends the message, but to understand them and to understand ourselves … to build bridges instead of walls.

