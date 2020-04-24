The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, requested this Friday (24/04) authorization to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to investigate the accusations made by the now ex-minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, against the President Jair Bolsonaro. He wants the Court’s approval to listen to the former minister and gather possible evidence.

Bolsonaro wanted to interfere in the PF, said Moro

This morning, Moro resigned from his post after Bolsonaro decided to change the command of the Federal Police. He justified his departure from the government by accusing the president of being politically involved in the agency. According to Moro, Bolsonaro wants a director general at the PF to give him information about investigations.

He also said that the president expressed concern about the handling of inquiries at the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

There are two investigations already underway in the STF with the potential to reach the presidential family: one investigates groups that spread false news on social networks and another investigates the call for anti-democratic acts carried out on Sunday (19) by the country.

Aras points out in the new request to the STF the need to investigate possible crimes of “ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, libelous denunciation and crime against honor”, which may have committed by Bolsonaro or Moro, in case the denunciation does not prove to be true.

“The dimension of the narrated episodes reveals the Minister of State’s declaration of acts that would reveal the practice of illicit acts, imputing their practice to the President of the Republic, which, otherwise, could also characterize the crime of slanderous denunciation”, points out the attorney general in the application.

Moro resigned after PF general director was exonerated by Bolsonaro

“Sergio Fernando Moro’s hearing is indicated as an initial step, so that he can present a detailed statement on the terms of the pronouncement, with the display of suitable documentation that he may have about the events in question. and in the certainty of the police’s diligence for the non-perishing of evidence, the Attorney General of the Republic reserves himself to accompany the investigation and, if necessary, offer a complaint “, says Augusto Aras in the document.

Earlier, Moro’s statements were considered “very serious” by the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), which is doing a detailed study of the pronouncement and its legal implications, including possible crimes, according to the organization’s president, Felipe Santa Cross.

If it is proven that the president committed a common crime in the exercise of his position, he may be reported to the Supreme Court by Aras. However, the Constitution provides that the Supreme Court can only proceed with the authorization of two thirds of the Chamber of Deputies.

If this occurs and the STF decides to receive the complaint, the president is suspended from office for up to 180 days while the trial is being held. If he is convicted, he loses his job, just as he does at the end of an impeachment process.

Possible crimes committed by the president



According to legal experts heard by BBC News Brasil, if Moro’s allegations against Bolsonaro are proven, attitudes can characterize different crimes depending on the circumstances. This can be clarified in this investigation requested by Aras.

“Moro did not give details in his speeches, his statement is full of gaps, there is still plenty of room for discussion about what crimes would be, but we are in the field of crimes against public administration”, explains Maurício Dieter, professor of critical criminology at USP. “One thing is certain: you need to find out the facts.”

One of the possible crimes, according to Dieter, could be that of malfeasance, when a public agent fails to practice or practices, against express provision of law, an act of office “to satisfy personal interest or feeling”.

That is, if Bolsonaro in fact interfered with the Federal Police in order to satisfy a personal interest (such as interfering in investigations about his children, for example), he could be practicing malfeasance.

According to the interpretation of Professor Rogério Cury, from FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas), the strongest hypothesis would be the crime of administrative law, when someone “sponsors, directly or indirectly, private interest before the public administration, using the quality of employee”.

In Cury’s interpretation, this crime would, in theory, be the one committed by Bolsonaro, according to Moro’s report, because the appointment of the Federal Police director was a competence of the minister, in which Bolsonaro would have interfered – that is, Bolsonaro would have tried to influence the act performed by another public agent, not attempted to take advantage of an act committed by himself.

Other hypotheses raised by criminalists are crimes of influence peddling and hindering an investigation into organized crime.

“If he wanted to hinder an investigation into organized crime, he could be a crime to hinder the investigation, a crime that exists in the law on organized crime,” explains Gustavo Badaró, professor of criminal law at USP.

Last year, it was made public that relatives of suspected members of the Rio das Pedras militia in Rio worked in the office of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, now Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (no party) – former cabinet members were also investigated for allegedly “cracked” scheme with employee salaries.

Misuse of Moro’s signature



Moro also said, in his speech, that he was surprised by Valeixo’s dismissal in the Official Gazette – the document was published with the electronic signature of the then minister, who says he had no knowledge of the content before publication.

Furthermore, according to Moro’s report, the text would not be correct: the document says that Valeixo was exonerated at his own request, which, according to Moro, did not occur.

These alleged acts of the president – using a digital signature of the minister without his authorization and including false information in a document published in the Official Gazette – could constitute a crime of ideological falsehood, according to criminalists.

Ideological falsehood, says the Penal Code, is “to omit, in a public or private document, a declaration that should be included in it, or to insert or cause to insert a false or different declaration from that which should be written, in order to harm the right, create obligation or change the truth about a legally relevant fact “.

Maurício Dieter raises the possibility that Bolsonaro committed a second crime, of falsifying a public document, defined as “falsifying, in whole or in part, a public document, or altering a true public document”.

All of this would need to be clarified by an investigation and also depends on the interpretation of the Public Ministry, responsible for bringing criminal cases to justice.

Liability crimes



In addition to the possibility of Bolsonaro having committed common crimes, according to Moro’s report, there is also the possibility of having committed a crime of responsibility, for which he could be investigated and impeached.

“(The actions) leave the door open for the characterization of a crime of responsibility, the first step in an impeachment process,” says Dieter.

“If it proved that he acted in a manner incompatible with dignity, honor, and decorum of office, he could have committed a crime of responsibility,” says Cury.

The opinion is shared by Badaró, for whom it is also possible to discuss the hypothesis of a crime of responsibility.

Dieter explains that the law on crime of liability is very vague and open to interpretation, which makes it difficult to make more forceful statements about whether Bolsonaro’s alleged acts would be considered to be liability crimes.

“The law on crimes of responsibility has a whole hermeneutic history (a history of different interpretations). To characterize fiscal pedaling as a crime of responsibility (which led to the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff), for example, all interpretive gymnastics was carried out”, says Dieter.

In addition, ultimately, the opening of impeachment is a more political than legal process, and depends on how much support the president has in Congress.

