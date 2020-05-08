On May 8, 1945, Nazi Germany capitulated, ending the world conflict. The following decades brought new challenges to the country, and today the “culture of memory” is more necessary than ever. On the afternoon of April 30, 1945, Adolf Hitler sees only one way out: the Red Army of the Soviet Union is already in center of Berlin, he does not want to fall into his hands, probably to escape responsibility for his criminal megalomania.

The ruins of the cathedral and the City Palace in Berlin a year after the end of World War II

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

In the “Führer bunker”, on the grounds of the Reich Chancellery, 12 meters underground, the Nazi dictator and newly wed Eva Braun commit suicide. The last faithful collaborators incinerate the bodies and bury the remains near the exit of the underground shelter.

Survival above all

Nevertheless, only 8 of May seals the official end of the “Empire of a thousand years” proclaimed by Hitler, with the signature of the unconditional surrender of Germany.

Thus ends the Second World War in Europe. Started on September 1, 1939, with the German invasion of Poland. In Asia, the conflict will continue until September 2, 1945, when Japan capitulates. It is estimated that, by the end of the war, more than 60 million human beings had lost their lives. The face of the world was deformed in the most brutal way possible.

In the country responsible not only for the start of the war, but also for the genocide in the concentration camps, numerous cities resemble deserts of ruins. And the German people: does he feel defeated or freed from Nazi rule?

“Shortly after 8 May, I did not consider for a moment whether we had been defeated or released,” said prominent social-democratic politician Egon Bahr in a record on the period testimony portal of the House of History in Bonn. “Of course we were defeated – what else would it be – but we were also free. We were both. But whatever: we were still alive, that was the most important thing!”

Most survivors possibly thought like Bahr. However, a huge portion was traumatized: men mainly by war mobilization; and 800,000 to 2 million women – currently it is no longer possible to specify their number – for rape, especially by Soviet soldiers.

On the other hand, almost 14 million Germans had fled or been expelled from German territories in eastern and central-eastern Europe, and needed to be integrated into what remained of Germany shaken by defeat – an experience that sensitizes witnesses still alive to today’s trials of refugees in Europe.

For the Germans, it sounds like the so-called “Hour Zero”, the struggle for survival in the immediate post-war. They invest their remaining energy in the painful reconstruction of the country, which would have been entirely impossible without the efforts of the legendary Trümmerfrauen (women from the wreckage).

The Germans also eliminate the wreckage of the past, forgetting, repressing the guilt of war. What counts is the here and now, for everything else lacking will, strength and distance in time.

Reconstruction and the Cold War

Above all, there is a frightening question: how will the Allies proceed with them? At the Tehran and Yalta conferences on the Crimean Peninsula, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union decided how to deal with defeated Germany. At the conference in late July 1945 in Potsdam, just outside Berlin, they reached consensus.

The “Big Three” give the former mortal enemy the chance to rejoin the international community, despite all reservations. Previous suggestions of turning the Germans into a peasant people are dismissed.

But they have to pay a price: their country will have to pay for repairs and be divided into occupation zones. These result, in the west, in the Federal Republic (RFA), of federalist regime, and in the east, in the German Democratic Republic (GDR), socialist and dependent on the Soviet Union.

At the same time, the Potsdam Conference marked the beginning of power poker between the Western powers and the Soviets, which in a few years culminates in the Cold War. In the face of the conflict that is being announced, on April 3, 1948, the United States launched the Marshall Plan, a gigantic four-year cyclical program for Western Europe, including the FRG.

“In the period from 1945 to 1949, two things were more important than anything for Germany: first, the Germans had to accept defeat, which for many was already very difficult. And, second, they had to prepare for a new one. way of life as a nation and political unity “, explains author and historian Florian Huber.

He highlights the years of brainwashing by Nazi propaganda, and is convinced that “the Cold War experiences made it easier, especially for West German society, to accept Western affiliation”. This society was also relieved to “accept the new democratic constitution, as we know it today”.

The FRG’s foreign policy was committed to reconciliation and cooperation. There was also a change of course from the military point of view, with the Bundeswehr (Armed Forces) being structured as a defense army. The policy only authorized missions abroad, generally of a logistical nature, after 1990, after long discussions and under strict conditions.

Like post-war Germany, reunified Germany was engaged in a union of European states. Historical responsibility for the Holocaust and Israel’s security are part of its reason for being a state, the German state strives for freedom, democracy and human rights.

Forgotten past threatens to return

In domestic politics and in its society, Germany only slowly emerged from the shadows of its National Socialist past, whose revaluation only began in West Germany in the 1960s. Even decades after the end of the war, most Germans were far from be proud of your country.

This only changed after peaceful reunification in 1990. Gradually, the population identified with its nation. From the 2006 World Cup, the Germans began to display their flag without restrictions and sing the national anthem with confidence.

However, surveys show that the level of general information about World War II and the Nazi period declines, especially among younger people. In addition, the ghosts of the past have never entirely disappeared: on the contrary, as shown by the increase in the number of attacks and far-right activities.

Several politicians accuse the Alternative for Germany (AfD) of being the “intellectual arsonist” of this trend. The right-wing populist party vehemently rejects such accusations, but regularly causes outrage at provocative statements in a declared war against the “culture of memory”.

Its then leader and current honorary president Alexander Gauland declared in 2018, for example: “Hitler and the Nazis are just bird poop in more than a thousand years of successful German history.” Or the AfD state chief in Thuringia, Björn Höcke, who in January 2017 labeled the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin as a “monument of shame” and criticizes the “stupid policy of overcoming”.

Such episodes apparently did not harm the political legend, which has been expanding its electorate for years, despite – or precisely because – testing the limits of what can be said. “We need to be aware that today AfD represents a considerable part of German society”, warns Florian Huber.

The AfD is here to stay: “We will certainly witness a tough struggle between those who insist on keeping our lessons from the past alive, and those who want to close this chapter of German history once and for all,” predicts the historian.

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel appears to be well aware of this ideological battle. On December 6, 2019, she was vehemently in favor of the culture of memory, speaking at the former Auschwitz concentration camp.

On her first visit to the site that illustrates the crimes of Nazism like no other, she declared: “We can never forget. There will never be an end, nor a relativization.” The head of government has the support of the citizens: opinion polls confirm that the vast majority feel moral responsibility for the history of the country itself.

______________

