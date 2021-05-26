what the organization that controls time does in Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the most recent images of Loki, the newest from Disney Plus, show the antihero working with the TVA. Or, at least, it seems to. It is already known that with Loki nothing has to be taken for granted. After stealing the tesseract with the space gem in Avengers: Endgame (2019), the character altered different historical moments of Marvel.

The TVA is the body with which you must correct the consequences of your actions. That’s why it appears Mobius M. Mobius, a representative of the entity, to monitor him in the task. It doesn’t seem like an easy one, considering Loki’s lust for power.

The fact that Marvel rescued him after Avengers: Infinity Wars it is not minor. Perhaps, of the current antiheroes, he is the only one capable of grouping such esteem. To this is added that, due to its characteristics and narrative development, it allows us to explore areas that were not touched either in the movies or in the most recent series, WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

TVA: the origin

TVA is short for Time Variance Authority, the Time Variation Authority in Marvel History. It is in charge of monitoring the timelines. This allows them to intervene in one and the other, regardless of the narrative moment in which they are, to correct it if necessary.

The TVA first appeared in the Thor comic # 372, in October 1986. An agent of the organization, associated with the immediate future, appeared in the story to ask the “God of thunder” for help. It was about Justice Peace, who wanted to prevent a virus from spreading on Earth.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

The influence of the TVA within Marvel was not that significant, at first. In a cinematographic key, its impact is expected to be capital in the development of Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much of the TVA’s work has to do with bureaucratic dynamics. That explains the abundance of papers and that his employees wear suits and ties, as can be seen in the Loki trailer. Although it appears to have quite a bit of autonomy, its range of action is limited by various characters. One of them is Kang the Conqueror.

What to expect

In the Loki trailer, the antihero can be seen together with Mobius M. Mobius, who explains that he has to help him correct the alterations in time generated by the theft of the tesseract. However, this is Marvel and the initial plot serves as a vehicle to send winks to other productions and introduce new characters.

According to the images, in this series the presence of the Skrulls will be more common than what has been seen so far. One of them appears during close-ups. Added to this is the appearance of another character, Ravonna Renslayer, who will be played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. At first, it appears to be part of the TVA staff. Their presence is likely to suggest the name Kang the Conqueror. Why? Because the villain has a weakness within Marvel: Ravonna Renslayer, to whom he is attracted.

Additionally, Kang the Conqueror is recognized in Marvel comics for traveling through time. Because of this, he has crossovers with the TVA and, within the timelines, he also faces The Avengers Y The 4 fantastic in various narrative arcs. That is why it is not less that can be said about him in Loki. From Disney and Marvel it has already been confirmed that the actor who will play Kang will be Jonathan Majors and that will appear in the next installments of Ant-Man Y Avengers.

To this are added different variants of Loki and, therefore, the representation of different realities or possible scenarios within the Marvel Universe. That explains one of the scenes in which Loki is before a stage, in reference to the comic Vote Loki (2016). There is another in which he is sitting on a throne, is it that of Asgard? Which Loki will transcend? It will be known from June 9, when it is released through the platform of Disney Plus.

