what the new thriller starring Gael Garcia Bernal is about – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Director M. Night Shyamalan’s new production will star Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal.This film will be released on July 23 in the United States. There is still no release date set for Latin America, but it is expected to arrive also during the summer 2021.

Old is a new thriller inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Frederik Peeters and Pierre Oscar Lévy, where a family during their tropical vacation discovers a remote beach to relax for a few hours, but there is something that makes them age quickly and reduces their entire lives to a single day. It is said that this new project will play with the mind and perception of the viewers.

The film has a luxury international cast where we can enjoy the performances of the Golden Globe winner Gael Garcia Bernal,Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davitz, Alex Wolff, and more.

With Old, the Mexican’s return to the big screen is established from the Wasp Network, by director Oliver Assayas of 2019, where he shared scenes with Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura.

Shyamalan wrote, directed and produced Old, alongside Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock as producers. Regarding the book and the adaptation the director has mentioned the following: “Sandcastle really inspired my film Old. It is a deep mystery science fiction graphic novel that is superbly and humanely illustrated. His aging theme had me thinking about my parents and children and how quickly everything is going. From the moment I read this, I was changed. “The psychological thriller is the genre that has characterized the director in his different productions REUTERS / Henry Nicholls / File Photo

During the Super Bowl in 2021, a preview of the film was screened, where you could appreciate the good dose of terror and suspense it contains, something that has characterized the director throughout his career.

Through his Instagram account, Gael García Bernal shared the trailer for the film and published a message where he expressed how excited he is about this new project. “Dear ones, happy to show you the official #OldTheMovie trailer @oldthemovie We hope you enjoy it. Hugs / hugs and love, “wrote the actor.

In this first preview you can see the Mexican actor in the company of Thomasin McKenzie, who is remembered for his performance in the Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay Jojo Rabbit, on a paradise beach where they are on vacation, but his stay turns complicated into a nightmare after his children began to age in seconds right in front of your eyes.

Old is based on a French graphic novel Photo: Universal Studios

M. Night Shyamalan is known for having produced, written and directed hits like The Sixth Sense, Signs, Split, Lady in the Water, among many others. He also worked on both seasons of the psychological horror series Servant for Apple TV Plus; As with Gael Garcia, this film is Shyamalan’s return to the big screen after Glass in 2019.

On the other hand, the actress Thomasin McKenzie this year will release two films, in addition to the Shyamalan film, in October she is the co-star of Anya Taylo-Joy in The Soho Mystery.

Source: Infobae