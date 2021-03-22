What the leading Atlético must face without deflating on the way to the title

The Atlético de Madrid suffered but beat Alavés in the last game before the national team break after which it will start the final stretch of ten games to the end of LaLiga.

A match that they solved with a goal from Luis Suárez and a penalty saved by Oblak in the final minutes that maintained the three points in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Those of Simeone give in occasional moments of the parties the feeling of having difficulty reaching the final stretch of the season of which they are being undisputed leaders. Maybe tiredness, maybe pressure; the balance of the rojiblancos is of two victories, two draws and one defeat in the last five days.

There are 30 points that remain to be disputed, with Real Madrid at six points and Barça at four. A cushion that has been reduced with the passing of the days but that the attitude of the rojiblanco team is not willing to let go on the way to its eleventh league title.

The elimination against Chelsea in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a negative note in the good season for the colchoneros, could turn into an advantage in the League for him longer rest time than Atlético will have.

What remains for the leader until the title

After the national team break next weekend, Atlético will face the day 29 inaugurating April at Sánchez Pizjuán before a Seville that with Lopetegui he has shown that he can compete with almost anyone.

On matchday 30, the Cholo team repeats the city to face the Betis in Villamarín, and will return to Metropolitano in 31 to face the Huesca.

On matchday 32 he will visit San Mamés for the duel against him Athletic and a week later, the Eibar He will disembark in Madrid to play against the colchoneros on matchday 33.

After facing the Elche at 34, there will come a day that may be the great key to winning the title: Simeone’s team visits the Camp Nou at 35.

The last three, with last 9 points in play will be against Real society Y Osasuna in the Metropolitan and before the Real Valladolid on the final day, 38, in Zorrilla.