The first two NBA players who tested positive for coronavirus were Rudy gobert y Donovan Mitchellboth players from Utah Jazz They had a great relationship that seems to have cooled after the contagion. As a result, rumors have begun to circulate about the possible transfer of one of the players. Much has been said in the last few hours about the interest that the New York Knicks in taking over the services of Donovan Mitchell, something that would undoubtedly increase the quality of the team.

Thus, as they have commented from the Bleacher Report, the Knicks would be seriously interested in Mitchell, although they would not be willing to part with his great pieces. This, logically, would complicate the operation.

The transfer would only be possible if the Knicks included in the operation one of their two great jewels (RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson) and two first rounds of the draft – one of them not a leading player. This would be a package with which the Knicks could start negotiating with the Jazz to try to get Mitchell. In this context, if the Jazz decided to transfer Mitchell instead of Gobert, they would not want a player like Robinson in the deal.

The New York Knicks go for Donovan Mitchell in this offseason. Mitchell was born in New York. Via The New York Daily pic.twitter.com/OygF2K9kVE – JAZZ Uruguay —— (@UtahJazzUruguay) April 12, 2020

We will see what ends up happening next summer and what the Jazz end up deciding regarding their two best players. On the other hand, the Knicks are changing the sporting direction right now and must hire a coach for the coming season (names like Van Gundy, Thibodeau, Mark Jackson or Mike Woodson sound). So, depending on who came, you would want to plan the template in one way or another.

We will see what ends up happening. At the moment, they are just rumors, we will see if they end up coming true.

