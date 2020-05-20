After five weeks, ‘The Last Dance’ came to an end. Michael Jordan’s documentary series came at the right time, just when almost everyone was trapped at home by the coronavirus pandemic, which left the sports industry at zero, as tournaments were either suspended or outright canceled. .

Given the little or no offer on sports channels, ‘The Last Dance’ became a kind of escape and rest for those of us who need sports entertainment, but it also served those who are not necessarily a sports fan or those NBA experts.

Now we only have to reflect on the 10 chapters that The Last Dance left us.

Jordan for the new generations

For those 90s souls who got to see Michael Jordan on the court, specifically with the Bulls, ‘The Last Dance’ was a kind of reunion with one of the brightest times in the NBA as well as a rain of memories.

But for those who were barely conscious or born after 1998, the series represented a wide window to learn about the legend of Miachael Jordan (MJ’s children are included in this group), and in passing understand the reasons why the Chavorucos have venerated Jordan for a long time.

The other side of the coin

Michael Jordan is a kind of synonym for “sports glory” or “success”, however, The Last Dance shows us the pressure Jordan was subjected to, especially off the court due to criticism and even persecution by the press , but also in full competition, when it came to tracing a marker with just a rumor of seconds on the board.

The series also reveals to us that Jordan didn’t always smile and that the unreachable man came down with mortals to express his emotions. The clearest example is crying after remembering his deceased father, in the locker room, or the frustration / confusion that led to hitting Steve Kerr.

Nothing stronger than the team

While Jordan was the one who grabbed the spotlight, none of the Chicago Bulls’ success would have been true without Scottie Pippen’s virtuosity wave Dennis Rodman’s rebelliousness and defensive prowess, who became Jordan’s squires.

When Pippen decided to walk away from the team because of the contractual differences, Rodman came out for Jordan and when Dennis was partying, The Bulls’ success continued thanks to Pippen.

Without them, the legend of Jordan and the Bulls dynasty might not exist, and to show the Bulls’ zero success 22 years after that dream team was dismantled.

Remembering is seeing Kobe again

One of the most emotional moments was the presence of Kobe Bryant, just a few months after his tragic death, which moved Jordan to tears in one of the tributes in Los Angeles.

See him sitting again, talking with the tranquility that characterized him and making it clear that disagreed with the comparisons with MJ, It was as if Kobe had obtained special permission to return, at least for a few minutes.

No one like Jordan No one!

Till the date No one has ever mastered a sport like Michael Jordan. By simply giving the Bulls a championship, he already had a guaranteed place in Chicago history. However, Jordan went further and got two more before his first retirement. He had the luxury of walking away from the NBA to return and once again wipe out three other consecutive championships.

At present Lebron James is the symbol of the NBA but at 35 he has only conquered three titles, largely because of the Golden State Warriors. For almost two years, his goal has not been focused so much on a championship, but on avoiding the failure of the Lakers, who have not made the playoffs for six years.

Usain Bolt, in athletics, and Michael Phleps, in swimming, they are proper names of those who se have approached or even touched the Olympus in which the legend of Michael Jordan lies.