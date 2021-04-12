what the interview with Miguel Bosé gave of itself

Miguel Bosé, during his interview with Jordi Évole. (Photo: LA SEXTA)

Jordi Évole has saved the highlight of his interview with Miguel Bosé – everything related to the coronavirus – for the second installment, which will be broadcast on Sunday 18 on laSexta.

The singer, openly denier and proud of it, as he recognized in the advancement of the second part, also spoke openly about other issues, such as his addiction to drugs or what happens to his voice.

The most bandit Bosé

The singer, who is about to turn 65, recounted his 20-year relationship with drugs; a period that was from the late 1980s to about 2014.

How it started? After a heartbreak. There he decided to party and didn’t stop: “That night I had my first drink and I put on my first line. From then on, I only got to know the moon, the night, and the dark part of Bosé and Miguel ”.

That’s where the “wild” Bosé was born and his relationship with “drugs, wild sex, tobacco, substances, underworld … everything.” “I have come to consume almost two grams a day, plus smoking pot, ecstasy …”, he acknowledged. And the end was most abrupt. He left it all at once, “on the same day, at the same time,” a decision he made while walking up the stairs to the stage at a concert.

I am air

Beyond his opinions about the pandemic, one of the issues for which Bosé has made headlines has been due to the mystery about his voice, changed from time to time to this part and about which he had not clarified too much. “It comes and goes,” he admitted to Évole, a problem “with an emotional root.”

Without expressly mentioning it, the origin is at the end of its r …

