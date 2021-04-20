What the hell happened to Crispin Glover?

To the question that heads this article, many of you could answer, not without reason, that with Crispin glover nothing has happened. Nothing beyond the fact that the actor, born in New York in 1964, has limited himself during all this time to remain true to himself, at the cost, without a doubt, of the status that he could have achieved in Hollywood thanks to his talent. Glover is currently an American esoteric actor, director, screenwriter, producer, painter, writer, musician, memorabilia collector, and archivist. He is much more than most human beings but he is not a movie superstar. His personality, without a doubt, has had a lot to do with it.

Glover rose to fame in 1985 playing, in ‘Back to the Future’, George McFly, Marty McFly’s father in his adolescent (photo) and adult versions. He did not repeat in the two sequels and there are two different versions of why the producers decided to put another actor in his place, Jeffrey Weissman. According to those responsible for the film, Glover took off demanding to charge much more than what they offered him, even more than Michael J. Fox. The actor’s version is very different: He did not like the end of the first film at all because it seemed morally unacceptable that the protagonists had obtained an economic reward from their travels in Time. In addition, according to Glover, it is not that he demanded much more money, but that the producers offered him to charge less than half of what they were going to enter Lea Thompson Y Thomas F. Wilson, and in those conditions he declined the offer.

Universal Pictures

The controversy did not end here, as the actor denounced Universal after the premiere of ‘Back to the Future II’ (1989), arguing that an attempt had been made to deceive the viewer into believing that he did indeed appear in the film, since unused footage was used of the first film, and Jeffrey Weissman was almost always shot in long takes and using facial prosthetics that recreated his face. Strange as it may seem, Glover won the lawsuit and was awarded an amount never released.

It must have been quite a buoyant amount, since Glover has since had enough liquidity to finance all his artistic whims. In 1989 he released his first (and only) album, ‘The Big Problem? The Solution. The Solution? Let It Be ‘, whose sound is certainly indefinable, as strange as the video clip for the album’s only single:’ Clowny Clown Clown ‘.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.

Glover’s musical career ended here, but in 1989 some bookstores were selling his second book, ‘Rat Catching’, which is, basically, a collage of photographs from a British textbook from 1896 cut out and redistributed by the various pages. Yes, it is as “quirky” as it sounds. Glover has written between 15 and 20 books to date (the exact number is unknown), which he has self-published through his publishing company, Volcanic Eruptions, which in 2005 became a film production company to launch its directorial debut. .

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.

Actors with Down syndrome, breasted elephants, snails, a telepathic doll … everything comes together in ‘What is It?’, The first part of a trilogy with which Glover wants to represent “the psychological reactions to corporate restrictions”, as he himself has explained. The second part of the saga, ‘It is Fine! Everything is Fine! ‘ It was released two years later, and the third is currently in post-production. These films have not been premiered at any film festival, or in cinemas, or on VOD platforms, but it has been the actor himself who has been in charge of making a traveling show with them, which includes the screening of the film, one turn of questions of an hour and a half, and a slide presentation that he himself defines as “an hour of dramatic representation of eight profusely illustrated books.”

Along the way, in 2001, the actor bought a 400-year-old castle in Prague that once belonged to a count who served as patron of Bedrich Smetana, the father of Czech music. Glover spends long periods there because the property requires great maintenance. “It is a life project, a property that is going to be in a continuous flow of restoration during the next centuries, in the same way that it was being restored for centuries before I acquired it,” he explained. When you do not reside there, the house can be rented on Airbnb (at 79 euros a night, not that much).

Starz

At this point, it is obvious that Glover does too much in his life to worry about mainstream cinema. In Spain, we have not seen a film of his released in theaters since 2010, when the comedy ‘Jacuzzi al Past’, from Steve Pink. In 2015 he appeared in the History Channel mini-series ‘Texas Rising’, and is currently filming the Starz series ‘American Gods’ (photo), an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Neil gaiman. He will poke his head out from time to time, but meanwhile he will continue to enjoy his strange little pleasures.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io