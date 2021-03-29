“What the hell do I know if they are four anonymous dressed as policemen”

On March 21, the controversy caused by a conflict between a group of students and the National Police broke out. And it is that, after several complaints from the neighbors, the agents broke into an illegal party held in a flat in the Salamanca district (Madrid), after the young people refused to open the door, reports the Public Mirror program.

After several minutes of negotiations with the participants of this illegal event, especially with Isabel, a law student who refused to give them access to housing, the officials were forced to force and break down the door of the home to carry out the police action.

A gesture that ended with the arrest of nine of the 14 attendees at the meeting, since the rest confessed to having wanted to allow him access to the police, despite receiving insults from the future lawyer.

“The judge is going to agree with me, but you continue. You have not identified yourself as the National Police, nor have you given me your license plate numbers or identification numbers. What the hell do I know if they are four anonymous dressed as police officers “, Isabel yelled at the agents from inside the apartment, before they entered. An “indisputable behavior” for the youth lawyer, Juango Ospina, who insists that “in a state of law not everything goes, we must comply with the law and respect fundamental rights because otherwise we would end in totalitarianism.

“It makes me very sad to hear that some members of the National Police come out to defend this action,” says Ospina. And it is that for the lawyer “The police should have gone to the duty courts and asked the judiciary for a car to be able to enter that home.”

For his part, the spokesman for the National Police Confederation, José Alberto Neira, has insisted that, although “It is an unusual performance, there is a serious disobedience that is what supports this performance”, Above all, pointing to the new regulations established in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The complaining neighbors insist that they are “tired”, since it is not the first time that parties have happened in this same apartment. “Specifically on this floor the night before the events, the police came twice to ask them to turn down the music, but they did not open the door, they did not identify themselves, “says one of the cohabitants of the same block.

“In fact, this past Friday the police have come back to ask for the music to be turned down,” insists the man, highlighting the recidivism of young people, who do not have “norms of humanity or respect for the community.”