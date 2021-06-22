What the Government says about Junqueras in the file of his pardon

Oriol Junqueras meeting (Photo: Miquel Benitez via .)

Tuesday June 22, 2021 will be recorded in the recent history of Spain. The Government has granted pardon to the nine prisoners for the trial of the procés, in a decision that has generated all kinds of reactions and that the president has justified as “the best for Spain and Catalonia.”

The measure of grace means the immediate release from jail (this Wednesday at noon) of the condemned and opens a new stage in relations between the central government and Catalonia.

In reference to the ‘forgiveness’ to Oriol Junqueras, the main convicted person in the trial, to 13 years in prison for sedition and embezzlement, the Executive recognizes his attitude in the “search for solutions in dialogue to improve coexistence in Catalonia” as well as the “abandonment public of the unilateral way ”.

These words come after Junqueras published a letter in Ara and laSexta where he rejected this unilateral path as the path to Catalan independence, a gesture that Pedro Sánchez himself publicly recognized.

This is stated in the document prepared by the Ministry of Justice and that the Council of Ministers has studied this Tuesday. In it it appears that the bet of the former Catalan vice president “by way of dialogue seems to be decided today”. “According to his own writings and statements in the media, during the three and a half years that he has been serving a sentence he has undergone an evolution that has led him to advocate for dialogue and negotiation as the only possible ways to achieve his political objectives” , ensures Justice in the file.

Junqueras’s commitment to dialogue seems to be decided today Government file for the pardon of Oriol Junqueras

Moreover, the Ministry of Juan Carlos Campo highlights that …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.