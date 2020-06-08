There will be who likes golf. Personally, I have never tried it, nor do I need to. Playing golf is something that most mortals miss, so we only have video games. It was probably your least favorite sport on Wii Sports, although it was also the longest and the one that provided almost all the weight of the game. Mario Golf also had their one. But get into your body a realistic golf simulator? Phew.

The Triband studio should not like golf much either, because his game is full of messages complaining about how boring this sport is. Perhaps that is why they started from the premise “how to make a fun golf game?” to spur your imagination. The result is What the Golf, a surreal waste of creativity that works better as a comedy than a game in itself.

If you hate golf, this is your game

What the Golf is made up of tens of micronlevels of less than a minute, very close in essence to Wario Ware. The main mode is a history mode in which we move around a more or less open map, with worlds and environments very different from each other, in which we find the levels marked on the map. They all start from the same premise: take the golf ball to the pennant. For it, we threw it to blows, pointing the direction and loading a power bar as we press the A (come on, the same basic mechanics as in any golf game).

The rest of the factors that make up each level are completely random. Sometimes it is not the ball that reaches the flag, but the golfer, throwing him into the air and rolling like a dead weight, Human Fall Flat style. Other times the ball is a stroller and we have to drive it avoiding obstacles. Other times it is a soccer ball that we have to carry to the flag while we dodge the children who want to shoot us into the void.

It did not take us long to find levels that completely forgot their golfing roots. There are in zenith perspective, others in 2D and others in subjective view. In some we practice athletics or we play bowling or archery, in others parody games like Portal, Superhot or Angry Birds (even Flappy Bird, where was that game!). Others are spit or horse jumping contests on a running train.

And we have already revealed enough, because it is precisely that continuous deconstruction of golf the one that makes the game so much fun. The amount of references to other games and genres is amazing, quite a waste of imagination in which the only rule is that there are no rules. The grace is the same as in Wario Ware: not knowing what crazy and surreal idea you will find below. That’s why we say it works as well as comedy: there are tons of levels, and the surprises are continuous.

But such a quantity and variety of levels and situations means that not all of them are going to have the same playable “chicha”. And here we find a bit of everything: there are truly original levels (the ones that play with gravity, for example) that, if somewhat expanded, could perfectly stand as seeds of your own games. But there are also levels so, so simple that they finish in 3 seconds and they are only for the gag. And as you advance, it begins to become evident that many levels are the same from each other, simply changing the scenery.

Brief but intense

As we said, part of the charm is not knowing what you are going to find at the next level, but that does not mean that the experience is a little irregular, and more complexity is missed on some conceptually funny levels, but of no difficulty. Each level, yes, it has two other more difficult variants you need if you want to get 100% in the game. Some are time trial mode, others have a limited number of hits to hit the ball, and others are practically new levels. To this we must add the final bosses at the end of each level, in an Alleyway-style arcade, in addition to the final boss of the game (one of the most surreal bosses we have seen in a long time).

With it, you have left a story mode that you can overcome in 3-4 hours, and more or less double if you want to get 100% (because some levels are likely to get stuck). A more than acceptable duration considering the hectic pace of the game, and the amount of new concepts that riddles you in so little time. To this we must add random daily challenges (in which you can compare scores online) and a versus mode for two players, each with a Joy-Con, with some exclusive levels.

The colophon of the game is made by a simple but colorful and very funny graphic section, full of stick figures of golfers, crawls or horses; and a soundtrack just as “dull” as the rest of the game. By the way, at the end of the credits they promise that They are working on new updates to the game.

What the Golf – If they did a Wario Golf, it would be like this game

What the Golf gets rid of golf, probably the most boring and calming sport in the world, based on deconstructing it in a mocking way with dozens of Wario Ware-style micronlevels. On many occasions, humor is more accurate than gameplay, but it is such a fresh and fun experience that you will miss it. If you are looking for a comedy, few more recommended options.

We have analyzed What the Golf thanks to a digital code provided by Dead Good. Version analyzed 5

The anti-golf we needed

What the Golf is one of the most hilarious games of the year, a parade of Wario Ware-style microgames that rebuild golf and provide some very interesting mechanics. The level is not maintained in all the tests, but the waste of imagination and his humor more than compensate.

PROS

A continuous parade of hilarious situations that give a thousand turns of thread to golf

Graphics, music and sound very consistent with the parody of the game

A large number of levels, with multiplayer mode

CONS

Still, it’s a short game (but so much happens in such a short time that it can go a long way)

Some levels go from simple, and more complexity is needed

Keep this in mind, the game is like a dripping comedy: if you are looking for a game of golf, you will not find it here

