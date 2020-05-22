The challenge of G-League to college basketball as the ideal place to develop the talent of young people before their jump to NBA, It is obvious. We echoed this a few dates ago and the team that recruits great talents has continued to treasure names that opt ​​for professionalism rather than going to an increasingly discredited NCAA. Kai Sotto, Jalen Green or Isaih Todd they are some of those who have preferred this option and Penny Hardway talked about it. “This is going to have a huge impact, I don’t like anything because it can undermine both the G-League and the NCAA. It is clear that there are boys whose priority is money,” he said in words collected by ESPN.

