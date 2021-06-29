What the Foundation trailer tells us, the series with which Apple immerses itself in the Isaac Asimov saga | Entertainment

As a treat to leave us wanting more, the Foundation trailer has fallen like a bomb among fans of the science fiction literary saga who count the days to see the first chapters of the Apple adaptation.

Isaac Asimov’s novels are not simple, the complexity of their details, the vastness of the universe they describe us have given us a lot of respect in the film industry. Adapting this saga without enraging its fans seemed impossible until a few years ago, when hits like Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings among others created a ray of hope.

Apple TV + has been loaded with a colossus that can bring them immense success if done well or a cataclysm (the middle ground no longer exists on social networks). To know what the outcome of this production is, we will have to wait at least until September 24, but for now the trailer promises.

The plot begins with the prediction of the fall of the empire by Doctor Hari Seldon, who leads a group of like-minded to his cause to the ends of the galaxy to settle on a planet that receives the name of The Foundation. This remote point becomes a refuge for knowledge, science and art, all achieved by civilization over the centuries and in danger.

From this point on, the story becomes even more complex, a mixture of action, politics, religion and social criticism as good science fiction knows how to combine. Different planets appear in the plot, civilizations with great complexity that is reflected in Asimov’s prose, but bringing it to the screen is an odyssey.

Before this challenge are David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) with Josh friedman (Avatar 2), both have confessed to being fans of the trilogy since their childhood and approach this project with the utmost respect. Among the cast selected are as main actors Jared harris (Chernobyl) and Lee Pace (Halt and catch fire).

The trailer shows a complex production in which Apple, in collaboration with Skydance, has not skimped on resources. Virtual sets and digital effects are interspersed with elaborate costumes and some physical settings such as the Trinity College Library of Dublin that is intuited in some scenes of the advance.

From 24th September The first three episodes will be presented and then one per week until the 10 that make up the first season. It will be then when we can assess whether an adaptation of one of the most classic and complex sagas of literary science fiction has been made.