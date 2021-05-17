what the figures announce on the change of course of COVID-19

On December 27, in Europe, and also in Spain, started the vaccination campaign against COVID-19. We started by administering the Pfizer vaccine. At the moment, Pfizer’s is the most widespread vaccine in the European Union, after the Medicines Agency (EMA) authorized it on December 21.

The first to receive the new vaccine were the elderly who lived in residences and the health personnel who work in contact with them. Since then, the figures in all areas have not stopped improving, which highlights the manifest usefulness of vaccines.

Deaths and income

The data that have been updated this weekend correspond to new cases: 6,984 (4,824 on Saturday and 2,160 on Sunday). The CCAA have notified 2,663 new positives that the weekend, that is, -27.60%). The incidence, then, continues to decline and we have very little to reach the values ​​of the summer. With the arrival of good weather, we will spend more time outdoors, added to the increase in the rate of vaccination, we have to hope that the incidence will still drop much more.

Of the 246 deaths in the last seven days since Friday past, 53 have been in Madrid; 48, in Andalusia; 24, in Aragon; 21, in Catalonia; 18, in the Basque Country; 13, in Castilla y León, as in the Canary Islands; 12, in Castilla-La Mancha; 8, in Asturias; 7, in the Valencian Community; 5, in Galicia, the same as in Navarra and La Rioja; 3 in the Balearic Islands and many others in Ceuta.

Since then, the data have been improving in every way, from fatality to ICU occupancy, with normal fluctuations. Thus, for example, last Friday, May 14, a milestone was launched: Spain registered 58 deaths from coronavirus, the lowest figure since September 2021. The Ministry of Health thus notified 6,347 infections, of which 3,084 corresponded to the last 24 hours.

In total, the hospitalized patients with COVID are 7,088, which represents a hospital occupancy of 5.65%. It had been eight months since we had such low percentages of hospitalization. There are only five territories with an ICU occupancy above 25%: Madrid (37.84%), Basque Country (32.46%), La Rioja (32.08%), Catalonia (30.24%) and Aragon (26.96%).

The mean fatality it is 2.2%. Asturias continues to be the community with the highest fatality in the pandemic (3.8%), followed by Castilla-La Mancha (3.1%), Castilla y León (3%) and Aragón (2.9%).

Cumulative incidence

The cumulative incidence was established at 162.03 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, four points less than on Thursday. The pressure in intensive care was also reduced, although more slowly, with an occupancy of COVID patient beds of 19.17% (when on Thursday it was at 19.51%).

Extreme risk (more than 250 cases): There are only two communities left, the Basque Country and Madrid, which are at extreme risk, along with Melilla.

High risk (between 150 and 250 cases): there are Aragón (248.84), Navarra (221.42), La Rioja (198.18), Catalonia (191.57), Castilla-La Mancha (170.98) and Cantabria ( 160).

Medium risk (between 50 and 150 cases): there are six autonomies. Castilla y León (147.31), Galicia (87.76), Canarias (85.76), Extremadura (85.15), Asturias (77.35) and Murcia (63.46). Low risk (with less than 50 cases): Valencian Community (31.22), there are the Balearic Islands (49.92) and Ceuta (27.32).

Vaccination rate

All these good data are a direct consequence of vaccination. More than 21.5 million doses have already been administered, 90% of the doses received. On Friday, in fact, more than 600,000 were inoculated, a number never before reached. In total, 1 out of every 7 inhabitants of Spain has already received the complete guideline.

Specifically, 63.98% of the Spanish population have not yet received a dose, 19.40% have received a dose, and the full regimen has been received by 16.62%. However, the important thing is that we have already protected most of the most vulnerable population, especially those over 80 years of age, who have already received almost all the complete pattern: (98.2%). Therefore, there are communities with zero infected in their residences.

The Government of Spain communicated its vaccination targets at the beginning of April with five control points distributed from May to August. We have already comfortably surpassed the first control point (five million vaccinated with a full schedule by May 5), and we are on a very good path to overcome the second (ten million vaccinated with a full schedule the first week of June).

In this way, all the indicators of the pandemic are going down, except for the rate of vaccination, which continues to increase. which is excellent news. And in June we will receive more than 20 million new doses of vaccines (13 million from Pfizer alone), which will undoubtedly accelerate the current rate of vaccination.

The European Commission is also negotiating several vaccines at different stages of development, and Spain will account for approximately 10% of the negotiated doses. These figures make it viable, without the imponderables they allow, the goal of reaching 33 million vaccinated by the end of August in Spain, the frosty 70% and, therefore, the group immunity.