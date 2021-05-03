What the EMA says about the immobilized batch of AstraZeneca vaccines and thrombus cases

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not found a relationship between two reported cases of thrombosis in two patients who were vaccinated in Austria and a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines immobilized by the competent authority of the nation.

This country suspended the use of a batch of this vaccine (specifically the ABV5300) after reporting a 49-year-old patient diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and who died 10 days after vaccination, and another 35-year-old hospitalized for pulmonary embolism who also received the dose. The EMA says in a statement that it has found no evidence that this vaccine has caused these conditions, which “are not listed as side effects.”

This batch of vaccines, made up of one million doses, was delivered to 17 countries of the European Union, including Spain

“The available information tells us that the number of cases of thrombosis in the vaccinated population is not higher than in the general population: 22 cases reported as of March 9 among the three million people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the economic area European ”, indicates the EMA.

This committee investigates whether there is a Quality defect in this batch, although he points out that it is “unlikely” in the current phase of the administration of the vaccine.

AEMPS does not register any related case

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), for its part, indicates in a statement that it has not recorded any relevant event similar to those reported by Austria regarding this batch.

Therefore, they consider that “there are no reasons” to take precautionary measures on this batch of the vaccine: “The planned vaccination plan can be followed. Despite everything, the Spanish agency will communicate any new relevant information on this matter.

According to the data provided by the Spanish institution, Spain received this batch on February 12, and has distributed a total of 228,000 doses.

The AEMPS indicates that although serious health problems occur, such as thrombosis reported by Austria, close to the dates of administration of the doses, they do not have to be related

In Spain, in 2018, there were 11 hospital admissions per 100,000 inhabitants aged 35 to 39 due to pulmonary embolism. This figure increases to 82 cases per 100,000 people aged 65 to 69 years and is higher in older people.

Temporary suspension in Denmark

For its part, Danish Health and Medicines Authority has decided “as a precaution” to suspend the covid-19 vaccination with doses of AstraZeneca for 14 days.

This authority has communicated that this temporary suspension has been decided after the reported cases of thrombi in Europe, although they insist that the vaccine is safe and effective. “We have to react to cases of possible adverse effects from Denmark and other countries. This shows us that the monitoring system works ”, highlights the Nordic country.

