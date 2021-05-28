what the Disney + movie post-credits scene means

Yes, the brand new movie Cruella, a new take on the iconic villain by Australian Craig Gillespie (Me, Tonya) this 2021 for Disney Plus, has a post-credit scene. Not in vain, it should make sense to us; is about a prequel of the story that the vast majority of us knew with the animated 101 Dalmatians (Wolfgang Reitherman, Clyde Geronimi and Hamilton Luske, 1961). But not only for that reason.

Tell us the origin of Cruella de Vil, whose role is taken up by Emma Stone (Birdman) after the remembered work of Glenn Close in those two films whose footage we do not want to remember, does not imply that they had to necessarily include other characters from the original. And yet, screenwriters Dana Fox (Home Before Dark) and Tony McNamara (The Great) have done it.

The characters of ‘Cruella’ that suggest a continuation

So when we are introduced to the reporter Anita darling (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), to the petty thieves Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Paul Walter Hauser), commissioned after the theft of the hundred-odd Dalmatians, and finally, to Roger (Kayvan Novak), future husband of Anita, like the long-suffering lawyer of the Baroness (Emma Thompson), one cannot help but intuit that a continuation is being considered.

Especially if, in the middle of the film, Cruella comes up with a fundamental idea: that a coat with dalmatian fur it would be fabulous; one is made that looks like it to the dismay of the Baroness and, as a finishing touch, in the aforementioned post-credit scene, she sends them a couple of puppies of such a breed to Anita and Roger, who have not yet met to fall in love.

Those two little dogs are Perdita and Pongo, naturally; and such an encounter will occur in the film that viewers can imagine as the true remake of 101 Dalmatians, second with live action after the namesake of Glenn Close. Well, that’s what the post-credit scene of Cruella on Disney Plus suggests.

