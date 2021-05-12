What the DGT will control this week on the roads

The DGT is intensifying speed controls for drivers this week, coinciding with the entry of new limits on urban roads.

May 11, 2021 (1:45 PM CET)

This is how you should stop your car if the Civil Guard stops you (Photo: DGT)

The General direction of traffic puts the focus back on Speed ​​limits. The Traffic Group of the Civil Guard, as well as the different regional police, are carrying out a special surveillance campaign for compliance with speed limits on interurban roads.

According to the DGT data, 23 percent of fatal accidents in 2019 were related to inadequate speed, which is estimated at more than 300 deaths. Inadequate speed not only has a direct influence in the very occurrence of accidents, also in the severity of traffic accidents, recalled from the DGT.

Traffic officers will focus this week on controlling speed limits on interurban roads.

Traffic agents will control, for this purpose, the risk sections associated with speed, as well as those with high accident rate and in which the circulation exceeds the established limit. Beyond the “punishable” effect of this campaign, the DGT insists on its “Preventive character”, so that the existence of these controls will be announced on the road through variable message panels and through circumstantial vertical signs.

All this, in the week in which the new speed limits on urban roads and Spanish crossings. Precisely this Tuesday, May 11 the new limits of 20 km / h for single carriageway and sidewalk platforms, of 30 km / h for single lane roads per direction of travel and 50 km / h for roads with two or more lanes per direction of movement. Here we tell you in detail.