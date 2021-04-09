What The Crown showed of Prince Philip of Edinburgh – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Although the life of Prince Philip of Edinburgh seems to have always been in the shadow of his famous wife Queen Elizabeth II of England, after the premiere of the series “The Crown”, which narrates the life of the British Royal family, some aspects from the life of the prince emerged.

Since the first season of the Netflix series that debuted on the service in 2016, it has focused on the relationship between Isabel, before becoming Queen and Felipe, when they are dating and subsequently marry in a marriage that lasted 73 years until death. of the prince this April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle two months after his centenary.

Here are some of the things we learned about Prince Felipe thanks to the Netflix series that will premiere its fifth season next year and where actor Jonathan Pryce will play the late monarch in the last two seasons of the series.

True Origin

Although since he married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 he became British, the truth is that the origin of Philip of Greece and Denmark dates back to his birth on the island of Corfu. His family lived in the country residence of the British High Commissioner for the Ionian Islands. However, in 1922, when the prince was a year and a half old, he and his family were forced to leave the island after the royal family in Greece was exiled.

Ancestors

The prince was a direct descendant of Queen Victoria, which means that both he and his wife, the Queen, were in some way distant relatives, as both great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria. Philip is even the eldest great-grandson of the former sovereign, while Queen Elizabeth is a direct descendant of Victoria’s eldest son (King Edward VII), the Duke is a descendant of the queen’s second daughter (Princess Alice).

Son of a princess

Felipe was the fifth child of Alicia de Battenberg, Queen Victoria’s granddaughter. The Duke of Edinburgh’s mother suffered from congenital deafness and her childhood developed in different destinations, due to her father’s work as a naval officer, such as Germany or England. She was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 1930 and had to be admitted to Switzerland, thus separating herself from her husband and the rest of the family. After the fall of King Constantine II of Greece and the outbreak of a coup that imposed a military regime in 1967, the princess moved to Buckingham Palace invited by her son and Queen Elizabeth II. Two years later, in 1969, he passed away due to health complications.

Renunciation of nationality

In order to marry the Queen, Philip had to make quite a few concessions, including giving up his Greek royal title in 1947. He became a naturalized British citizen, so he changed his last name to Mountbatten (his mother’s maiden name). In addition to being able to marry the then heir to the throne, Felipe had to renounce his Greek Orthodox religion and his loyalty to Greece. He lost his title of “Prince of Greece and Denmark”, but his father-in-law King George VI, granted him the treatment of His Royal Highness and named him Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich.

Your favorite son

Although for years he had talked about Carlos’s difficult relationship and childhood with his parents Isabel and Felipe, the series shows that the strict education that Carlos received was the product of Felipe, who wanted his son to receive a strict and military-style education, similar to the one he had. In the fifth season, it also shows that Felipe de Edimburgo had no predilection for Carlos, the heir to the throne and that his favorite was Ana from the United Kingdom, with whom he felt more empathy and shared similar tastes.

Nickname of the Prince to the Queen

According to Peter Moragn, who is the creator of The Crown, the nickname that Felipe used to call Isabel was “Cabbage”, as stated in the 2006 film “The Queen”, directed by Stephen Frears and where in one of the scenes, when he gets into bed, he says to the Queen “move, cabbage.” Months later Morgan explained that “I asked in the royal circles and they told me from a good source that this is how the duke sometimes calls the queen,” explained the screenwriter of the film to The Times.