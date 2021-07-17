What the communities want to do to stop the virus (and what Justice lets them do)

Police officers disperse a young woman who remains on the beach at dawn (Photo: JOSEP LAGO via .)

The incidence in maximums since February, every day higher, and the legal map of Spain made a chrome. The communities are still looking for a way to protect themselves against the lack of control of cases as they can … and as they leave them.

In the week in which the Constitutional Court has knocked down the first state of alarm that decreed national confinement, the Superior Courts of Justice are responding to the requests that come to them from the various regional governments. They do it almost in a cascade, hours before the weekend begins.

Without a clear pattern, rulings for and against curfews, municipal lockdowns, and other restrictions overlap. This Friday the judicial ‘ok’ to the night mobility restrictions in Catalonia and Cantabria and the rejection in Extremadura, which adds to what happened in the Canary Islands, has been known. Other regions are considering the same, with doubts about how to request the measures they want to implement.

A ‘legal chaos’ – legal insecurity is defined by the Junta de Castilla y León – that does not stop changing. For now, on the night of this July 16, this is how things are in each community:

Andalusia

“At the moment” neither curfew nor confinements nor early closings and “we must do everything possible not to get there,” said the vice president of the Board, Juan Marín. He assures that Andalusia is not in a “situation” of needing to ask the courts to authorize more severe restrictions.

There has only been one disagreement, the ‘no’ of the Andalusian High Court to confine the Jaen municipality of Peal de Becerro, with almost 5,300 inhabitants, as an “excessive” measure.

Aragon

There are no recent news in Aragon. The hospitality industry is once again in modulated phase 2, so that nightlife establishments can open until 12:30 am; the hotel business until 23:00, except take away food; bar consumption is not allowed; in the interiors of the premises the capacity is 50%, with a maximum of six people per table and in terraces the capacity is 100%, with a maximum of ten tables.

The Aragonese Justice gave a setback to the Lambán Government by rejecting the proposals agreed on Monday to further restrict the hours of hotels and restaurants.

Asturias

At the moment, no exceptional restriction is foreseen, although those responsible for the Principality do not rule out any scenario, not even the curfew.

What is restricted is consumption inside nightlife venues, prohibited since Tuesday.

Balearics

Despite being Mallorca the epicenter of the wave of infections as a result of end-of-year trips, the panorama in the Balearic Islands at the moment does not require new measures, in the eyes of the island Government.

The president, Francina Armengol, has asked this Friday “tranquility” and that “there is no speculation” about the possibility of the return of the curfew.

Canary Islands

One of the biggest points of friction between the Executive and Judicial powers. The Superior of the Canary Islands has denied the request for a curfew, scheduled from 00:30 to 6:00 on the islands with alert level 3 (Tenerife and Fuerteventura) or 4.

The Government has announced its intention to appeal to the Supreme Court, the first to do so after disavowing its territorial court.

Cantabria

Here Justice does shake hands with the Executive. The Cantabrian TSJ has endorsed the curfew in 53 municipalities, including Santander, Torrelavega, Castro Urdiales, Laredo, Suances, Noja or Comillas.

The time limit will be from 1 to 6:00 and for an initial time of 14 days from this Friday. The number of people who can meet in homes or private spaces at the same time is also limited to six.

Curfews and early closing of bars are back, like this one in Santander (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

Castilla la Mancha

The spokeswoman for the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Blanca Fernández, has assured that the region “has no need” to implement restrictions since the data of hospitalized both in bed and in ICU “are below half the national average” .

There are no changes, therefore. The hotel and restaurant establishments can open until 2:00, with a maximum capacity of 75% indoors and 100% on terraces, with bar service prohibited. Discos and other nightlife establishments can open until 3:00, with a capacity of 75% indoors and total on terraces.

Castile and Leon

The Junta de Castilla y León approved last week the closure of nightlife at 2:00, eliminating bar consumption in these places, which will have a capacity of one third and will not be able to use their dance floors, in addition to limiting ten table occupation.

They do not go any further, because the legal services of the Board advise against requesting a curfew due to “legal insecurity” that exists right now in Spain.

Catalonia

The region most affected by the fifth wave, with an incidence of 1,160, faces extreme measures to stop the curve. The Government asked for a curfew for 161 municipalities due to their very high rate of infections or because they are surrounded by critical points and two days later, the TSJC has agreed with the Generalitat.

From the early hours of this Friday to Saturday, a night mobility restriction is established from 1 to 6:00 until at least July 23. The measure, announced Pere Aragonès, is extendable.

Days ago, the executive himself had decreed the tightening of other restrictions, anticipating the closure of the hotel and other leisure and cultural venues.

Valencian Community

The Justice authorized this Monday the curfew in 32 localities with more than 5,000 inhabitants between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., including the capital, as requested by the Generalitat. Similarly, social and family gatherings throughout the region are limited to a maximum of ten people.

This means that the hospitality industry closes at 12:30 a.m., with a maximum of ten people outdoors and six per table and a capacity of 50% indoors. It cannot be consumed in the bar or smoke inside, and popular festivals, parades or summer parades are not allowed.

Estremadura

Another conflict. The TSJEx has rejected this Friday the request to apply a curfew (1-6: 00) in three towns in Cáceres: Jaraíz de la Vera, Montehermoso and Plasencia, all three with especially high contagion rates.

However, Malpartida de Plasencia, Torrejoncillo and Moraleja, in the province of Cáceres, and Santa Amalia, Barcarrota and Valdelcalzada, Salvatierra de los Barros, Villafranca de los Barros and Valverde de Leganés in Badajoz remain closed. The closure does not affect all inhabitants, since the Board has dictated that people with full vaccination can leave the closed towns.

Galicia

Take a “step back” in the de-escalation and the groups on the terraces of the hospitality will once again be limited to ten people. In addition, all people entering the nightlife venues will have to present a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate.

This will be mandatory from Tuesday, in line with what is happening in countries such as France, Greece or Ireland.

The Rioja

The Minister of Health, Sara Alba, has announced that La Rioja will continue for at least one more week, in Level 2 of the Plan of Measures According to Indicators, known as ‘Traffic light’.

In addition, the self-appointment for the vaccination will be operational “next week” although, for now, Health has not advanced more details about the age group.

Young students waiting to get vaccinated before leaving for Erasmus (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

Madrid

“No, not yet. For now we are doing well in Madrid ”, said President Díaz Ayuso when asked about possible restrictive measures. From Puerta del Sol we are committed to continuing with the measures implemented so far.

Murcia

The Covid Monitoring Committee of the Murcia Region decreed the suspension of nightlife in indoor spaces, that is, those with a cocktail bar license, karaoke, pubs and the like.

The president of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has warned that the curfew is a measure that “is on the table” if this “exponential increase in infections continues.”

Navarre

The Government of Navarra has decided to apply a curfew between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in municipalities whose incidence rate exceeds 250 to 14 days and 125 to 7 days. This means, today, 80% of the provincial community.

The Regional Executive wants the measures to come into force on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday and remain in force until July 29. To do this, it will present the measures to the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra next Monday.

Meetings are limited to a maximum of ten people outdoors and the regulation that gave the green light to popular meals, parades or bullfighting shows in the street is suspended.

Basque Country

From midnight to 6:00 am, meetings between non-cohabitants and crowds in public spaces are prohibited.

The rest of the restrictions established on June 19 are maintained. Thus, the hotel business closes at 02:00, the same time set for cultural activities. The maximum capacity of the premises is 50% indoors. It is still forbidden to consume in the bar or standing.

Txokos and gastronomic societies are open, but not fish markets and youth venues, as well as nightlife venues such as discos and pubs that have not been adapted to hospitality services.

Ceuta

The autonomous city of Ceuta maintains a decree in force, unchanged, that makes the measures for opening up both nightlife and hospitality more flexible, despite having increased active cases from the new normal to medium risk, with an incidence of 100.95 at 14 days, the lowest in all of Spain.

Melilla

No news regarding the last weeks. The cutoff time for non-essential activities remains 3:00 a.m.

