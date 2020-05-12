Michael Jordan’s life continues to awaken interest and curiosity in all sports lovers, something that has only increased with the broadcast of the documentary The Last Dance. The seen so far does not convey the feeling that 23 of the Chicago Bulls was very close to his children. In the season of his farewell around which the audiovisual document revolves, Michael had already been a father three times with his first wife, Juanita Voy, an ex-model with whom she married very young, in 1989 and from whom she would end up divorcing in 2006 surrounded by controversy. He remade his life with the discreet Cuban model Yvette Prieto, whom he married in 2013 and who is the mother of two twins, whom Michael conceived when he was 51 years old and who were born in 2014.

So far everything clear; These are data that can be found in just one minute at the click of a button. But What is the life of the children of one of the most iconic, prominent and wealthy athletes in all of history? Victoria Jordan and Ysabel Jordan, born on February 11, 2014, live happily in the mansion where their parents reside located in the town of Jupiter (Florida), very close to one of the most prestigious golf courses in the world, such as the The Bear´s Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus, and where Michael spends hours practicing one of his favorite sports. The former player decided to move there after selling his Chicago mansion, although he spends seasons in the city of Charlotte, owning the city’s NBA team.

Those who already fly free and have their own life are their three oldest children, the result of the relationship with Juanita Voy. They are Jeffrey Jordan (born November 18, 1988), Marcus Jordan (December 24, 1990) and Jasmine Jordan (December 7, 1992). They all experienced the most successful, but also most troubled time of their father, when they were just children. Media persecutions, shady gambling-related issues, his withdrawals from basketball, the death of Michael’s father … A media circus for which no child can be fully prepared, protected or isolated.

The question that haunted everyone when we saw Michael Jordan’s children as children was evident. Will they inherit their father’s talent on a basketball court? The answer has been evident over time. No. Both Jeffrey and Marcus tried to carve their own way in the sport., reaching out to NCAA basketball teams. Jeffrey joined the Fighting Illini program at the University of Illinois, where he played three seasons with very discreet numbers (1.6 points in 11.3 minutes). He decided to join his brother Marcus Jordan at the University of Florida during his final year in the NCAA.

Marcus showed more skills on the track; At 1.90 in height, good agility and effective shooting, he averaged 15.2 points and 3.3 assists in his second year in the NCAA and maintained performance during the last year as a college player, when he signed an average of 13.7 points with his brother on the same team. However, he abruptly walked away from basketball. What happened? He had serious legal problems and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice after being caught arguing with two women and visibly drunk, resisting authority when he was to be arrested. In addition, it was against University policy to refuse to carry sports equipment other than Nike, when the UFC had a contract signed with Adidas.

Both seemed to inherit the rampant character with their father’s game, starring in memorable episodes at Las Vegas casinos, where they lost as much as $ 50,000 in a single night. They led their lives each in their own way. Jeffrey Jordan He came to the shelter of his father’s influence, occupying a position in a training and management program for athletes proposed by Nike in the State of Oregon, where he lives. For his part, Marcus Jordan He lives in Florida where he founded the company Trophy Room, a store that only works online now, where he sells designer clothes and articles related to the sports career of his father, Michael Jordan.

As to Jasmine Jordan, it should be noted that he is the most recognizable figure of the clan due to the speaker of his life that social networks have supposed. Recognized worldwide as an influencer and mother of a 1-year-old boy with her fiancé Rakeem Christmas, she has focused her life on fashion and shoe design, working closely with Air Jordan. One of the most endearing images of Michael Jordan in recent times was seeing him talk about his grandson, who has expanded a family saga that has weighed heavily on carrying the name Jordan, due to the media pressure that this implies. In the end, all have ended up living in the shelter of what their father did.

