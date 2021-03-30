what the case says about empathy on the internet

(CNN) – This week, the world met Tessica Brown, who would be called ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’, a young woman from Louisiana who made possibly the most unfortunate haircare mess in history. Instead of using ordinary hairspray, she took a can of Gorilla Glue spray adhesive and used quite a bit on her hair.

The result was, well, exactly what you think would happen if you accidentally covered your head with industrial strength glue.

His hair became an impenetrable helmet, and as his social media videos of the incident racked up millions of views, people became obsessed with his situation.

Do you roll your eyes at someone who has gotten into such a situation? You feel bad?

Cynicism or Empathy – It’s a choice we are often faced with as we watch an endless parade of strangers online bringing up their mistakes, bad decisions, and unfortunate mishaps for the whole world to see.

Reaction to ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ bug was mixed

While there is a lot of laughter at Brown’s expense, it seems that a good portion of the people who intervened in the situation really felt bad and wanted to help the poor woman. The comment sections of their videos turned into little brainstorming meetings, where people discussed all the adhesive solvents they thought might work.

Even Chance the Rapper brought it up, saying he was glad people were helping Brown and said it was hard to laugh at the video as she seemed to be very distraught.

The incident obviously also inspired a lot of disapproval. After all, people do all sorts of dangerous and strange things for a bit of social media fame. The dangerous stunts of yesteryear, like the cinnamon challenge in the early 2010s, even launched the careers of some successful Youtubers, and the Tide Pod challenge still lingers online as a meme about insane (and chemical poisoning) of youth. We wake up every morning to a world where sticking your hair to your head isn’t the worst career choice you could make.

In the case of Gorilla Glue Girl, it’s hard to know what to think. Who among us has not grabbed a can of something and used it thinking it was something else? If you’ve never left the house with a little deodorant spray on your hair or polished countertops with PAM when you wanted to reach for the Lysol, congratulations. You are built differently.

It’s also worth noting that some eagle-eyed TikTok users pointed out that there is a hair care line called “Gorilla Snot” that features a gorilla on the packaging, and Brown’s preferred hairspray is called “Got 2b Glued ‘. Coincidence? Perhaps.

On the other hand, we DO survive a time when people would put whole scoops of dried cinnamon in their mouths.

Len Martin, a kind of “challenge debunker,” tried the so-called “gorilla glue challenge” and stuck a plastic cup to his lip. Surprisingly, surprisingly! the glass merged with her lip immediately, and she had to remove it at the hospital.

However, here is the catch. Martin says he was doing it to prove what many internet cynics suspected: that Brown was exaggerating the situation to influence. He says, definitely and with first-hand evidence (and maybe a little less lip service), that she’s not lying about how much it sucks to have Gorilla Glue where it doesn’t belong.

So there you have another part of the puzzle solved. Confusions happen, and when they do happen, it’s really nasty, even if you did it on purpose.

She has suffered painful consequences

Even if Brown intended to put Gorilla Glue on his hair, he clearly had a hard time afterward, had to go to the hospital and tried various removal methods.

“Just take it all off,” some people said. Others pointed out that hair means a lot to some people, and they fully understood Brown’s insistence that he wanted to save his hair by any means possible. From this, another conversation emerged about the relationship between black women and their hair, and the rigid stereotypes of beauty that they must deal with.

“She is being looked down upon by many,” Sunny Hostin said of “The View” on Twitter. “Given the history of how black women are attacked and still fighting the widespread belief that our natural hair is unprofessional, unkempt, or somehow ‘a statement’, please give it some grace and understanding.”

Again, empathy.

Brown finally relented and cut off his long ponytail. A Beverly Hills surgeon offered his services, free of charge, to help her get rid of Gorilla Glue and she accepted it.

After a four-hour surgery, Brown’s head is thankfully without glue.

She and her family also started a fundraiser for her situation.

Regardless of intention, everyone can gain a little here: Brown has received a lot of love and has finally been released from his nightmare with Gorilla Glue. The surgeon who helped her and the copycats who warned about the “Gorilla Glue Challenge” got a bit of secondary fame. Even Gorilla Glue looks great entering a TikTok comment section with advice, even if they have had to post multiple statements urging people not to misuse their product.

Again, cynicism.

As the thread becomes more entangled in the weft of the bizarre internet story, Brown still insists it was an honest mistake and by all accounts reacted exactly as someone would accidentally put glue on their hair. Many people believe you and showed you kindness, or at least have suspended their disbelief long enough to be genuinely committed to your well-being.

We already know that much of what we see on social media is exaggerated, augmented and tactically packaged to the point that the story is often more than the reality. So Gorilla Glue Girl, the person, may not be as central to the discourse as Gorilla Glue Girl, the parable: of mistakes, of a hard-to-remove substance, of cultural beauty standards, of the consequences of one’s actions. one.

How we react to their misfortune is another personality test that reveals the conditions we set on our empathy and how much we have to believe to share it.