What the Atlanta Braves need if they want to make the playoffs

The Atlanta Braves are seen as one of the best teams in the present day MLBthey do, however, have a loophole.

Said team made it to the Championship Series and were within 27 outs of going to the World Series, however, they lost a 3-1 lead to the current champions of the MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last season they had veteran Mark Melancon closing the games, he went to free agency and signed with the San Diego Padres. From that moment it was expected that Atlanta Braves sign a closer, as the following names were available in free agency.

Beware: So far this season, they have lost two games in the last two innings.

Sergio Romo Joakim Soria Mark Menlancon Kirby Yates Roberto Osuna Oliver Perez Brad Hand Yusmeiro Petit Alex Colome Liam Hendricks

Although many of the names mentioned are veteran relievers, they have had experience as closers and can fill that role with the Atlanta BravesHowever, the negotiations never went well with any elite reliever in the league. MLB.

What is your hope?

There is no doubt that they have multiple elite prospects, they can trade with some other team in order to acquire an elite closer who goes into his final season of contract.