What television series was its creator inspired by?

Sweet Tooth is one of the new Netflix hits. The creator of the story revealed which famous series he was inspired by.

The Sweet Tooth series has been available on Netflix for a few weeks. An entertaining proposal from the streaming service, which has Robert Downey Jr as executive producer and adapts the comic series created in September 2009 by Jeff Lemire for the Vertigo label of DC Comics.

Jeff Lemire recently revealed which television series he was inspired by when creating Sweet Tooth. In a conversation with Damon Lindeloff, the writer acknowledged that he literally copied the idea of ​​the DHARMA Initiative for the origin of Project Evergreen. “The end of Lost was one of my main inspirations. It was one of the most important guides, if not the most important, to develop the series until the end, to create an ending that was more linked to an emotional truth, than towards the resolution of a great mystery ”, Lemire acknowledged.

In the same interview, the creator of Sweet Tooth also acknowledged that the ending of Six Meters Under Earth was influenced, but more for a technical and plot point.

Maybe you are interested in:

Should we watch Netflix’s Sweet Tooth: Deer Boy?

Netflix’s new proposal

Sweet Tooth takes us into the story of Gus, a boy who is half human and half deer. This little boy is forced to leave his home in the forest and as he moves away from that place, he finds a post-apocalyptic world, which was devastated by a catastrophic event. Seeing everything around him, Gus joins a family of half-human, half-animal hybrid humans as he searches for answers to the questions he always asked himself about his origins and why he is the way he is.

The new Netflix series, which is comprised of 8 one-hour episodes, stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Neil Sandilands, Will Forte and James Brolin.