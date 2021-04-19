What techniques to use to save and buy a property in the United States

Buying a home is the biggest purchase you will ever make. Unless you are a millionaire or win the lottery, the process to save and buy property in the United States can take years. Although we will not give you a magic wand to cut time, we are going to provide you with some tools to make your deadline more effective.

When you intend to buy a property, the financial strategy is important to achieve your goal. You should start doing many accounts about your income capacity, the possibility of increasing them, the way to reduce unnecessary expenses, occupy a savings account with high interests or start investing. Also, before any movement of money in search of a mortgage, you must make sure you have a good credit score to obtain the best mortgage interest rate.

We are going to give you some recommendations to start saving so that you can soon buy the property of your dreams in the United States. You will have to make sacrifices, but in the end, it will all have been worth it.

1. How to save on rent

Anyone who rents a house knows perfectly that this is one of the largest monthly expenses they are responsible for, and that in many cases it limits people to save.

It is important that, if you have the goal of buying a home, you find a rental option that allows you to have extra money to save. Small spaces and in suburban areas are often the cheapest places to live, whether to rent or buy.

You can also choose to have a shared income. Not only will the rent be cheaper, you will also be able to share the payment of the services with your attached tenant.

2. Get an extra income

If you feel that you are right between your income and your monthly expenses, it is time to look for better earnings options. Either you get a better paying job or you find some other option to generate money.

Passive income is one of the best sources to generate income. Although they do not usually generate large profits, any extra dollar that enters your coffers will be a dollar more that you can take to get your house.

Today there are many online options where you can offer courses, write your own stories or offer your services independently. Not only will you be the owner of your time, but you will also be able to get more out of it.

3. Reduce unnecessary expenses

The lives of many people are full of unnecessary expenses, from the so-called “ant” to those extra expenses for items that you could get cheaper.

One form of consumption that results in a drag on our portfolio is the “ant expenses”. These types of purchases are almost imperceptible and are reduced to small daily purchases that do not usually result in a lot of money in the beginning, but that in sum and over the course of a year or more end up being thousands of dollars. For example, cigarettes, mints, candy, dessert, morning coffee from Starbucks and a myriad of small purchases that you can make each day and could avoid.

Also, go with the convenience items or about your basic grocery needs. There are few who when buying toilet paper choose the most expensive, being able to save a few dollars (in each purchase) if they decided on the one that serves the same purpose and is much cheaper.

We recommend you save every dollar or penny of the dollar that you would add in the difference by avoiding these types of expenses. At the end of the year you will realize in a tangible way the thousands of dollars that you are going to have and that, if you continued with those customs, you would have escaped.

4. Use more cash and less credit card

When you use cash, you are more aware of how much money you are spending and how much you have available. In addition, these types of actions help you to keep a budget.

When you use credit, you not only reduce your budget, but you are also paying interest on the loan requested with your card, which reduces your chances of saving. Unless you know how to take advantage of the rewards, it is best to save the card and use the dollars you have in your wallet.

5. Put all the money you can in a savings or investment account

Being able to collect all the possible dollars by doing the previous techniques will never be enough if you do not grow that money in one savings account (at the very least) or, better yet, in a investment account.

In the United States there are many options to earn interest in favor, depending on the risk tolerance you have. The most basic is to find a savings account that offers you the highest possible interest, within a considerable period of time and without any type of risk. Online savings accounts are often the best options, as they offer you higher rates of return compared to traditional options.

There are also Certificates of Deposit (CD), which have the advantage of offering you a better return than savings accounts, but with previously established terms. The longer you leave that money idle, the more return you will get.

But if you are already going to save and want to get more money for your effort, it is best to put that amount into an investment account. Investment accounts, unlike savings accounts, offer you higher returns, because the institution is going to be in charge of making you yield an option in the stock market. These accounts offer you growth options based on the risks you want to take and the period of time in which you have them. Being an investment, take into account that the movements you make in your portfolio can help you grow your money, but you could also lose part of your money, hence the concept of risk.

It can seem overwhelming to take care of so many things, but when you have the ideal down payment to pay a mortgage and sleep in your own home, you will know that any effort was worth it.