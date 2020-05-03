Four teams in the Premier League are candidates to scale what will be the new Expansion League, but only three will receive the invitation.

Deportivo Tepatitlán de Morelos, Coyotes de Tlaxcala, Atlético Reynosa and Cafessa Jalisco are those who aspire to move up a category, waiting to learn about their future later this month. All the aforementioned are classified to the Liguilla of the LP.

The closest to tie his place is Tepa, leader of Serie A of the Premier League, with 62 points, with the Gregorio Tepa Gómez stadium and a solid base in his administration, led by its president, Víctor Guzmán Cosío.

The Coyotes were close to playing in the then Ascenso MX, when they conquered the Premier title in 2017, but they could not enter because their stadium, Tlahuicole, was very small, same that continues its expansion of capacity to aspire to the League Expansion.

“First, he has to win on the pitch. It is true that we are experiencing an evolution within Mexican soccer, but, so far, they are speculation. It is true that people want to be one step up and we aspire to that,” Ismael explained in an interview. Herrera, vice president of the Tlaxcateca group.

Reynosa also aspires to a place in the Expansion League. The border club is in third position in Group A. According to its vice president, Miguel Torres, Atlético has been characterized by a winning team in the Premier.

The fourth candidate is Cafessa, which has the Jalisco stadium as its home. A project from Guadalajara, far from the reflectors of Guadalajara or Atlas, but with a base of young ex-youth players from these clubs.

The sports directive is headed by Héctor Reynoso, former captain of the Chivas, who hopes to have a solid and interesting administration so that the Liga MX takes them into account for the new competition.

These four teams will know their destiny later this month, when Liga MX presents the complete Expansion League project. One of them will stay in the Premier, waiting to move up in sports.

