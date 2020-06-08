Eric Clapton = Major words. We are talking about Nº2 in the list of the 100 best guitarists of all time Rolling Stone, or number 4 on the list of the 50 best guitarists for Gibson. That is, one of the best guitarists of all time, without discussion.

Clapton’s first band were The Yardbirds, whom he joined in 1963. At that time he played a Telecaster, although as soon as he could he bought a Gibson Cherry Red ES-335, that would accompany him not only in this group but also with several of the following: Cream, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers and Blind Faith.

And it was not the only Gibson Clapton has played. He bought a second-hand Gibson Les Paul Cherry SunburstBut he did not have it for a long time since it was stolen from his rehearsal room (when he played with Cream), and soon after, he got his most emblematic guitar at that time: A 1964 Gibson SG Standard, known as “The Fool” (Crazy).

He played this guitar exclusively during his time in Creamalthough he finally gave it to George Harrison (The Beatles). The guitar has had several owners since then, and was finally acquired by a collector who paid $ 500,000.

And they were not the only Gibson that has played, because they have also had some other Les Pauls, and one Firebird.

Stage with Stratocaster

In late 69 Eric Clapton changed to Fender Stratocaster, although he had already bought one in ’67. With his first Strato he recorded his solo debut (you can see the guitar on the album cover), and the mythical song Layla (1970), from his album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

But the best known Stratocaster is perhaps the Blackie. Where did it come from? Clapton bought six Fender Stratocaster in Nashville, and gifted three to George Harrison, Steve Winwood, and Pete Townshend (go friends …). With the other three, he kept the parts he liked the most about each to assemble his legendary «Blackie». Fender even created a range Eric Clapton Signature Stratocasters based on the Blackie.

The first appearance of this guitar was in 1973, and he used it until 85, when he started to give problems with the neck, and gave him a well-deserved “retirement”. Since then he has used many other Stratocaster (to record “From the Craddle”, in 1994, he used approximately 50 guitars).

Since then Clapton has used almost exclusively Stratocaster, and also various acoustics Martin.

Amplifiers and Effects

In his early years with the Yardbirds, he used a Vox AC30 with his Telecaster, although to record the album he used a Marshall Model 1962. He continued with Marshall in 1966, when he switched to a JTM100 model 1959, with a 4X12 equipped with 12 ″ Celestions.

But as with guitars, Eric Clapton has also used various Fender amps. Fender Dual Showman, Fender Champ (during Layla recording), or the Fender Twin Tweed ’57.

In the mid-1980s Clapton returned to Marshal with a JCM 800, although occasionally he also used heads Dean Markley. During the recording of “From the Cradle”, Clapton used an amplifier SLO 100s built by Mike Soldano.

More recently, Clapton almost always uses a Fender Custom Shop Twin Tweed.

Effects

Eric Clapton has not used too many effects pedals in his career, being quite a fan of getting the sound out of the amp as is. During his time in Cream, Eric Clapton used the Wah Vox V847 pedal. Later, it has also used the Dunlop’s Crybaby 535, and the Boss CE-3 and Blues Driver.

Regarding strings, he has mainly used Earnie Ball (.10 – .46).