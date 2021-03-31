What taxes do you have to pay for stocks?

The 2020 income campaign starts on April 7. Until next June 30, all taxpayers can file their return.

In a year marked by coronavirus pandemic, the personal financial situation could have changed with respect to the 2019 financial year, and that would have an impact on the 2020 income statement, they warn from Abante.

Even though the fiscal novelties approved in the General Budgets of 2021 do not apply for the elaboration of the 2020 income, They are taken into account for all operations and movements carried out during 2021 and, consequently, in the income statement that is presented next year.

How the shares are taxed or what tax the shares pay are some of the most frequently asked questions when making the income statement.

Taxation of shares

The shares are taxed within the savings income as capital gain or loss, adhering to a series of basic rules. The most important of all of them is that the 2020 income statement should only include the shares sold in that fiscal year and not those that are held in the portfolio.

Example:

Acquisition of 100 shares of company X with a price of 5 euros and 10 euros of commissions.

Sale of 100 shares of company X with a price of 7 euros and 8 euros of commissions

Acquisition value: 100 * 5 + 10 = 510

Transmission value: 100 * 7-8 = 692

It is very important to bear in mind that the total profit or loss is measured by the difference between the sale and purchase price, operating also under the FIFO method, or First in First Out. That is to say, in the income statement, it will be as if the shares sold had been the first bought.

Read more

Although the taxpayer may offset profit and loss of all operations, It cannot be carried out when the shares of the same company are sold and purchased within two months.

Taxation of shares

The shares are taxed in personal income tax based on savings, at a rate that ranges between 19 and 23%:

19%, up to 6,000 euros

21%, between 6,000 and 50,000 euros

23%, from 50,000 euros

How the shares are included in the income tax return

There are two ways to include shares in the 2020 income tax return. The first one consists of entering the operations manually in the corresponding section. The second is to use the Catera de Valores Service of the Tax Agency.

If you choose to include operations manually, you should go to the capital gains and losses section. In income 2020 this section is F2 and is on page 15 under the heading of “Capital gains and losses derived from transfers of traded shares”, through the Renta Web de Hacienda program.

In which box of the 2020 Income are the shares

With the premise that taxes are only paid when the shares are sold, as a capital gain or loss and as a difference between the purchase and sale price, they should be noted in boxes 326 to 338.

To offset gains and losses in years prior to 2020, and until 2016, depending on the type of assets, they are included in boxes 392 to 460.

AEAT Securities Portfolio Program

On the website of the Tax Agency, the agency explains that the program “PORTFOLIO OF VALUES” is a tool that allows individuals to obtain a summary of all the operations carried out during the year with shares listed on official secondary securities markets.

“PORTFOLIO OF VALUES” is a personalized program in which the information related to the operations carried out by the taxpayer on shares is automatically incorporated (acquisitions, subscriptions, delivery of released shares, refunds of issue premiums, capital reductions, deferred swaps and splits). In other words, the profit or loss generated in each operation can be calculated for its incorporation into Renta Web.

The program has continuity over time for each taxpayer, so the operations of all fiscal years will be incorporated as of fiscal year 2018.

Portfolio of Securities is complementary to WEB RENTAL program, Therefore, the results of capital gains or losses are capable of being incorporated into the corresponding boxes of Web Income of each taxpayer.