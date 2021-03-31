What taxation options do I have in the 2020-2021 income statement according to my personal and family situation

The next Income and Assets campaign corresponding to the fiscal year 2020 begins on Wednesday, April 7 for the presentation of the draft online and ends on June 30, both inclusive. Those taxpayers who want to file the return by phone will have to wait until May 6, while face-to-face assistance at the Tax Agency offices will begin on June 2.

In any case, a few days after the start of this campaign, many taxpayers wonder what are the taxation options in the declaration according to the personal and family situation.

Joint taxation: when is it possible?

One of the first questions is to know the current family situation, whether or not you are married and whether or not you have dependent descendants or ascendants. In this sense, one of the most interesting options is joint taxation of the spouses with their children.

One of the advantages of joint taxation as a family unit is the reduction in the return. In this way, the amount will depend on the type of family unit, being 3,400 euros for those made up of both spouses and their children (if any) and 2,150 euros for units made up of the father or mother and the children who live with one or the other.

As highlighted by the Tax Agency, “once the option to pay taxes individually or jointly has been exercised, It is only possible to modify this option by presenting new declarations within the regulatory deadline for filing returns “.

And in the case of couples without children?

At a general level, in the case of single people or common-law couples with children, also one of the parents may pay joint taxes with their children minors and adults who are legally incapacitated, while the other member of the couple will have to present the declaration individually.

For its part, couples who live together without being married and without children, even if they are a de facto couple, “they will not be able to file the declaration jointly,” adds the Tax Agency. In the case of separated or divorced couples with children, one of the parents may pay taxes jointly with the minor and elderly children who are legally incapacitated. Nevertheless, “under no circumstances can both parents file a joint return with their children at the same time. ”

Regarding the benefits in the declaration for joint taxation with dependent descendants, a reduction of the tax base of 2,150 euros per year will be applied, only “when the children live with one of the parents, father or mother.” Thus, in the case of joint custody, “the parents must agree to apply said reduction, since the coexistence belongs to both, but only one of them can apply it.”

What deductions can be applied in the declaration?

The benefits in the income statement, according to family and personal circumstances, will be the result of adding the following amounts:

Taxpayer minimum: in general, it is 5,550 euros per year.Minimum for descendants: children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, people under guardianship or foster care, with guardianship and custody attributed by judicial resolution who live with the taxpayer and who meet a series of requirements.Minimum for dependent ancestors. Disability minimums.

The applicable amounts for dependent descendants will be 2,400 euros per year for the first, 2,700 euros per year for the second, 4,000 euros per year for the third and 4,500 euros per year for the fourth and subsequent. When the descendant is less than three years old, “the corresponding minimum of those indicated above will be increased by 2,800 euros per year” and will also apply in the cases of “adoption or foster care, both pre-adoptive and permanent, regardless of the age of the minor. “.

In the case of having a recognized degree of disability, this minimum will be increased by 3,000 euros per year, if it is equal to or greater than 33% and less than 65%, and by 9,000 euros if it is equal to or greater than 65%.

In the case of the minimum for dependent ancestors, the amount will be 1,150 euros per year for each person over 65 or with a disability, regardless of age. Likewise, if the person is over 75 years old, an additional 1,400 euros per year will be applied. If you have a recognized degree of disability, this minimum will be increased by 3,000 euros per year if it is equal to or greater than 33% and less than 65% and by 9,000 euros per year if it is greater than 65%.