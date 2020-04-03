Miguel Ángel Russo’s return to Boca was worthy of a Hollywood film production. Just two months after returning to the institution where he achieved the greatest sporting success in his coaching career – he was crowned Copa Libertadores champion in 2007 – the 63-year-old man led the team to a historic title for the club.

Boca de Russo snatched the Superliga championship from Marcelo Gallardo’s River, who had the advantage of reaching the top of the leaderboard as of the last date. But the draw of the Millionaires in their visit to Tucumán against Atlético, and the almost agonizing victory of Xeneize in the Bombonera against the Gymnastics of Diego Maradona sentenced history in favor of the locals.

That was the second title at the institution that is based on 805 Brandsen Street for the long-time coach in Argentine soccer. Today, precisely in the celebration number 115 for the club located in the neighborhood of La Boca, Russo was the protagonist of a segment on the official site where he answered questions asked by fans on social networks.

“The workshop workshop was the one with the best performance. But it is difficult, because the one from Central Córdoba had good things. But I was left with the one from Talleres, because we started to appear as a team ”He responded to a fan’s query about the best game since he returned to sit on the bench xeneize.

The relationship between Riquelme and Russo is special. In his first step as technical director in Boca, Miguel Ángel was able to use one of the best versions of the historic number 10. With a superlative performance, especially in the final phase of the tournament, Juan Román led Xeneize to his sixth Libertadores in 2007 . Now the history is different. Especially for one of the two protagonists.

“The relationship is the same as we always had, but now we have a position: he as leader and I as coach. Talk, we always talk, accordingly. We are soccer people. One when they are soccer people talks about soccer. Cascini with Chelo (Delgado) or with Bermúdez. We live talking about soccer. That is the good thing. It does me good, Román and all Boca “Russo sentenced.

Another query that a Boca fan made to the current coach was how he found the institution after 13 years. Miguel Ángel landed at a special moment, with the arrival of a new executive leadership -Jorge Amor Ameal and Mario Pergolini- who won the elections to the ruling party with the key Riquelme factor in the decision of the partners at the polls.

“It is Boca, with everything it means and everything it generates. Ezeiza for me is something important because it gives us a lot of privacy. It gives me to be able to handle the boys of inferiors and speak day by day. See the guys from the Reserve, talk to all the coaches. I can have more communication, more direct and faster. That is good for Boca and for me, because it is what I like “.

It is known that Russo has a particular union with Estudiantes de La Plata. In his time as a soccer player, he always wore the Lion’s shirt. He did it for 13 years in 440 official matches. It was directed by Carlos Salvador Bilardo, a character who changed his optics within the world of the ball. Taking advantage of the fact that the DT world champion with the Argentine team in Mexico 86 was the coach of Xeneize, Russo answered the question if he would have liked to wear the blue and gold and included it in the Nosy in your answer.

“There are many players who went from Estudiantes to Boca. There is a symbiosis, no. And I would have liked Bilardo to direct me in Boca, but he had already stopped playing,” he replied.

Before I wish all Xeneize fans the best of wishes, Russo took the time to choose the song that the fans love to sing.. “Boca, my good friend, this campaign …. That’s it,” he said, referring to the song that sounds in the Bombonera when the team comes out onto the pitch.

And to finish, it took a few seconds to define in one word – or something else – what Boca is for Miguel Ángel Russo. “Boca is its people. They would be a lot of phrases, but always related to their people. Its people are the best in Boca. They all have to do with the people of Boca ”he concluded.