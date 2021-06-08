What stimuli really consist of and why Fisher Investments Spain believes that economies can recover without them

Fisher Investments believes that the economy can recover without stimulus

In the experience of Fisher Investments Spain, fiscal stimuli take on different meanings depending on who analyzes them. We believe that Now is a good time to explore what types of government spending actually provide fiscal stimulus and why economies and markets don’t really need them to recover from shocks.

As usual, economic stimuli is public money that is injected into the economy with the idea of ​​creating new demand. Construction and infrastructure projects are common stimulus formulas. When, for example, governments put money to build new roads and bridges or to improve the electricity grid, they generate economic activity. These practices can be beneficial when demand for goods and services is low and the economy is contracting. Likewise, it favors the occurrence of the “multiplier effect” (that is, the final economic impact is several times greater than the amount initially drawn down). Many of the financial commentators we cover refer to this phenomenon with the term “liquidity pumping”.

Let’s take the example of a construction project. Governments normally entrust the work to a private company, but the flow of money does not stop there. Companies hire workers, who spend part of their income on other businesses, who, in turn, pay their employees and again these employees spend part of their money on other companies. So over and over again. This process takes time, since approving and planning projects does not happen overnight, and that initial project may not even be considered particularly useful. But, in our opinion, once these funds enter the private sector, their flow becomes more efficient. Tax cuts can also be a type of stimulus. Workers are able to retain a greater part of their income, a good part of which reverts to the economy (if it is spent).

Throughout the last year, At Fisher Investments Spain we have observed that a legion of financial analysts have confused the aid packages launched by the health crisis with the real stimuli, thus exaggerating the possible impact they may have on economic growth. Much of the public spending came in the form of bailouts and unemployment benefits, replacing the loss of income, while companies remained closed and no new demand was generated.

For example, A large part of the € 672.5 billion of the European Union Recovery and Resilience Mechanism is intended to strengthen the public accounts of the Member States through grants and loans. A substantial part of that amount finances the economic aid programs adopted by each country in the bloc. In addition, the Recovery Mechanism distributes this source of financing over three years, which limits the impact it could have in the short term. In our view, trying to guess whether the economy will continue to show low demand in 2023 and beyond would be a guess. Last year, the UK spent nearly £ 140 billion to support workers and businesses affected by the closures. These programs acted as a lifeboat to keep society and businesses afloat and, in our opinion, they were a key and important action. However, these are not stimuli that promote economic recovery.

The good news is that while financial experts and politicians argue over the minutiae of these spending plans, we believe that economies and markets do not need stimulus to recover. Think of the debt crisis that the eurozone suffered a decade ago, when many countries cut spending and raised taxes, just the opposite of what stimulus is. Public spending in the eurozone declined –0.3% in 2012. The cuts in some countries were even much more drastic: Spain reduced public spending by –4.2% in 2012 and another –2.1% in 2013. Italy calmed it down by –1.1% and –1.8% in those two years, respectively. And despite all this, the recession came to an end in the euro zone as a whole in the second quarter of 2013. The reactivation of the Italian economy took place around the same time, while Spanish growth resumed from of the fourth quarter of 2013. Regarding the markets, the equities of the euro area as a whole turned up in June 2012, with Italian and Spanish stocks bottoming out in July of that year (these figures have been expressed in euros to avoid the impact of currency fluctuations).

Currently, the stimulus itself could be useful if it were put in place, but, in our opinion, it is not essential for an economic recovery to take place. We believe that, above all, full recovery depends on economies fully reopening once COVID-19 has been broadly tackled. We have the recent example of when economies lifted restrictions over the course of last summer, where growth skyrocketed. GDP in the eurozone rebounded 12.4% in the third quarter. UK growth was even better, 16.0%. But when new restrictions were imposed in late 2020, growth slowed. GDP in the euro area contracted –0.7% in the fourth quarter. In the UK, fourth quarter growth slowed to 1.0%. But then, in December (when holiday restrictions were relaxed), GDP increased by 1.2%, reversing the -2.3% decrease in November thanks to strong growth in the services sector. We believe that this increase is indicative of the speed with which the economic recovery can advance, when the authorities lift the last restrictions.

When it comes to investors, we think this all means there is no need to worry about the minutiae of spending programs in different countries. In our view, the recovery will unfold as vaccines are inoculated and economies reopen. Once this happens, spending efforts by some governments may be conducive to economic acceleration, but we do not believe they can trigger a rebound on their own.

