What Stephen Curry was doing while the Warriors trailed 60 points

The Golden State player Warriors, Stephen Curry He wasn’t too concerned that his team was losing by 60 points to the Raptors.

The playoffs of the NBA 2020-2021 are close and the Western Conference race for eighth is closer than ever. The Warriors, who are currently in 10th place with a 23-26 record, suffered such a horrible defeat that the coaches or players could not be blamed if they ran out of the entire fight.

Nevertheless Stephen Curry He wasn’t too worried, as the cameras caught him making some face moves in the middle of the match.

Here the video:

Steph seems unfazed by the Warriors loss 😂 pic.twitter.com/CM1MYsMiOu – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2021

The Warriors they were crushed by the Raptors team in a game where Stephen Curry did not play due to injury. Golden State continues to lose ground in the close race for position 8 in the Western Conference of the NBA.

Will the Warriors to the postseason?