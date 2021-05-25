What Stephen Curry asked the Warriors for next season

The player of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry made a call to his team of what he wants for the next season in the NBA.

Stephen Curry told him very clearly and precisely that he needs more players with experience in Playoffs, but he also asked them to get more effective shooters from the NBA.

The base Stephen Curry confessed all this in a meeting in the offices of his team the Golden state warriors, but it came out via Bob Myers.

Here the data:

Bob Myers said that he already had a meeting with Steph at the Warriors offices … The captain will be part of the management decisions in the assembly of the squad for next year. From what can be guessed, he asked for players with experience in playoffs and shooters.

‘The captain is going to be part of the management’s decisions in assembling the squad for next year. From what you can guess, he asked for players with experience in the playoffs and shooters. ‘ Words of Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry This season he averaged 32 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game in the NBA. Could not pass to Playoffs this time because his team was not completely one hundred percent as he is used to being.