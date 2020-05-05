In Germany, three of the country’s 16 federal states have allowed the reopening of tennis clubs (Rhineland-Palatinate, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg). A fourth, Schleswig-Holstein, will follow suit next week.

While some form of exercise has been allowed in most countries, often running alone, biking, or walking, other sports have been difficult but not impossible to practice. DW spoke to Radu, who was hitting tennis balls with his playmate Djon at Berlin’s sprawling Tempelhofer Feld, an area that was a former airport.

“In tennis you don’t stay a meter from a person,” Radu said. You don’t need to be as close as you would be playing soccer. The only thing that is a little dangerous is that you are playing balls. But if you’re careful and don’t touch your face, that’s fine, “he adds.

Priority for contactless sports

Other countries are beginning to agree with those German states. Austria, for example, will allow sports where social distancing can be practiced, such as tennis and golf, to resume from May 1.

“Individual sports where there is no immediate contact will take precedence over team sports where contact is generally unavoidable or over contact sports,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Werner Kogler.

Max, 11, practices fencing at home with his father

While the ease of social distancing in tennis and golf seems pretty straightforward, that’s not the case with all sports or for all people. Max, an 11-year-old fencer who lives in Berlin, told DW that he believes the ability to distance oneself socially in his sport is open to interpretation.

“It is a little difficult. First there is my arm, and then there is the foil and the distance from my opponent, so I think it is possible, “he said.

But if distance is difficult to judge, it is also difficult to judge health risks.

“In fencing there is a natural distance due to the weapons used, but when it comes to scoring points opponents can get very close, mask by mask,” says Professor Kai Gutensohn, who runs two hospital laboratories in Germany. “At those times, there is definitely a chance that the particles could travel through the mask’s mesh,” he warns.

“Golf is inherently unique”

Perhaps the sport most easily adaptable to social distancing is golf. Staggered tee times, closing the clubhouse and wearing gloves to touch the flags are simple enough steps to introduce and in many countries this sport is still being practiced.

Although three major competitions have been postponed, the Ryder Cup, scheduled for the end of September, is still on the calendar. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recently told CNN that, assuming fans are absent, there is no reason that golf should not be able to operate largely as it did before.

Social distancing is not a problem on a golf course

“Our sport lends itself more to social distancing than any other sport,” says Monahan. «If you think about what happens on the field of play, our players are rarely within 1.8 meters of each other. Golf is inherently unique in that sense.

For those who play sports that use shared equipment, such as gymnastics, Professor Gutensohn notes that adjustments may need to be made.

“If the gymnastics team is scattered and the number of participants is reduced in a gym, then the sport can be performed. But there should be less training in sequence, not one after the other, “he says. “And the equipment must be disinfected after the gymnasts have touched it,” she says.

Making adjustments has quickly become a regular feature of the lives of billions of people around the world in 2020. For many, a few small changes in exchange for regaining their sport will be a small price to pay.