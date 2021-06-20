What Spain needs to go to the second round

Jun 20, 2021 at 12:07 AM CEST

Lewandowski has left the Spanish team without margin for error. His goal puts the classification of Luis Enrique’s pending a victory against Slovakia on the last day of the group stage.

Everything that is not adding the three points will practically say goodbye to the Eurocup. Winning they will not be assured of the first position because it will depend on what Sweden does against Poland. The victory, therefore, ensures that they pass the round, although pending the position. The defeat, obviously, automatically leaves the Spaniards out of the continental tournament, since, in three games, they would only have been able to add two points. Clearly insufficient to move on.

The mess comes in the event that Spain is only able to draw (It would be the third consecutive equalized) against the Slovaks. In such a case, passing would be in the hands of a miracle because it should be like third group. However, with only three points it would be quite difficult to pass as one of the four best third group in the group. Right now, Portugal, Austria and Finland are ahead of the Spanish in that particular classification. In the case of a tie, we will have to wait until the end to find out if the miracle occurs. Of course, as long as Poland does not beat Sweden. In that case, also deleted.

The only option that Luis Enrique’s men have is to forget about the calculator and go against Slovakia knowing that it is only worth winning to be in the second round.