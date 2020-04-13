At the next WWDC, which Apple will celebrate in June, we will see the next versions of all operating systems appear. Apple will present iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 10.16 and tvOS 14. As every year we will see news in all systems, many of which have already appeared in some rumors and others will be, for everyone, a surprise. From Applesfera we compile a list of the news that we would like to see at this WWDC.

Siri Offline

Currently, when we call our assistant, the audio stream is sent, encrypted and without personal identification, to Apple. Why? Because the conversion to text is done there and this is the text that then returns to our device where Siri uses it to act accordingly. This process, therefore, implies that Internet connection is required to use Siri.

If Apple succeeds in converting spoken text to written text on our device, this canwould allow using Siri in offline mode, that is, without an internet connection. The advantages would be mainly two. First of all, the speed, which by not depending on a connection would be much higher. The second is the availability, places like planes or even cars sometimes prevent us from using Siri.

It should be said that, if we do not have an internet connection, the range of actions that Siri could carry out would be less, no queries in the cloud, but local actions such as volume, playback, reminders, calendars, etc.

More options in the Measurements app

The Measurements app allows us to measure, with surprising reliability, the environment around us thanks to the depth information that the devices capture through their cameras. Currently the app allows us to perform distance measurements, however, it would be interesting to see other options such as angles, fixed points, even volumes or levels. There are already some apps in the App Store that offer us these options, for example MeasureKit, however, seeing a first-hand solution by Apple would be interesting.

Live icons

Several rumors we have already heard that the icons on our iPhone or iPad will come to life in iOS 14 to show us information about the app, from a summary of Twitter notifications, to pending reminders. These live icons would increase in size as we chose, being able to occupy 2×1, 1×2 or 2×2 current icons. On our iPad we could see sizes even 2×3, 3×2 or 3×3 given the size of its screen. With this new size the apps would have enough space to display an information window updated in real time.

Of course, especially if it is offered as something that we can activate or deactivate, this is a very interesting option and, however, in 1×1, at least apps such as Activity, Time and Stock Market would benefit greatly from always have a live icon in the same style that Calendar or Clock already offer.

Complications on locked screen

Although the complications are unique to the Apple Watch, our iPhone and iPad, and continuing with the previous topic, could benefit from it. Three or four complications under the clock and the date on the locked screen Where we could see, for example, our activity, calendar notifications or weather forecast without having to unlock the device would be very useful.

Access to photos only once

With iOS 13 Apple added the ability to grant an app permission to use the app only once. Definitely an interesting resource that combines comfort and privacy. In iOS 14 we would like to see the same in Photos. Many apps ask us for permission to access our photos and we have to give them permissions to read and write permanently when we only want to go find an avatar image to use.

A system with which to give an app read-only permission to Photos and that this permission is in addition to a single use would be very interesting. What’s more, that the apps open a file selector where we choose the photo we want to use and the system in charge of providing it would be even better in terms of privacy. Something like the file selector of any web page, we can touch and upload a file without giving any permission.

Mac shortcuts

Shortcuts for Mac! In fact, his arrival is already expected thanks to the Catalyst project, and many of us await him with great enthusiasm. Being able to create shortcuts as they work across all of our devices would be one of the best ways to port your Mac’s own workflows to iPhone or iPad and vice versa. We can have workflows to edit images, to edit documents, to apply watermarks, to set counters, etc. The possibilities are limitless and very interesting. With a little creativity, the Shortcuts app can easily replace various apps on our devices, a kind of app and, above all, personalized.

Keychain with notes, documents and 2FA codes

The iCloud keychain allows us to save and synchronize all our passwords. It is undoubtedly very useful and yet it could easily offer much more. There are several points where we could see improvements, firstly in easier access from our Mac, which we currently do via Safari preferences. Another improvement point would be the possibility of generating one-time passwords for two-factor authentication directly in the system. Not only would we stop relying on third-party apps for it but, just as when Safari detects that we need a password it suggests it to us, the process also would be automated with the double factor code.

In addition to saving passwords, the keychain could allow us to save small notes, such as an account number and even some documents, such as a scan of our ID. Something in the purest 1Password style but directly integrated into the system.

IPad Preview

Preview is one of the most multipurpose apps on the Mac. Among the possibilities as a photo editor and as a PDF document editor, it is, without a doubt, an app of great importance. It allows us, without going any further, to convert document types, cut them, edit them, reorder them, etc.

A version of Preview on the iPad, for many, would give it a whole new dimension of capabilities that until now require us to use third-party apps. Something as simple as removing leftover pages from un PDF document is an odyssey on iPad and some of the simplest on Mac. Whether as a standalone app or built into the Files app, I think that quick editing of PDF documents and photos on iPad can take a major leap forward.

Duplicate Photos Detector in Photos

The Photos app, when we view these in Days mode, deals with hiding what it considers to be duplicate or poor quality photos. Hence to offer these photographs in a separate album or an option within the same app so that we can permanently remove them and clean, the change would be capital. Until now, again, we have to go to third-party apps like Gemini Photos. The good thing is that the Photos app already carries out the selection process, so offering this information to the user in order to have more order in the photo library seems like a logical step. In fact, iPhotos, the photo app for Mac, offered, years ago, the possibility of seeing duplicates and deleting them.

More dialing tools

The marking tools of a photograph allow us to edit an image adding text, drawings, indications … These are the same tools that Apple offers us when marking a PDF. Undoubtedly, Apple’s will is to make the system simple and accessible to everyone, but two or three extra tools for drawing and marking would make the Notes app itself become a viable app for quick sketches for many we don’t need the complexity of Procreate, for example.

ICloud Downloads

Thanks to iCloud Drive, the Desktop and Documents folders are synchronized between all our devices, but what about the Downloads folder? Apple could offer an option to sync your content with the cloud, you could even offer the option to sync only files that are less than a certain size MB. Right now, if we download three or four PDFs from a web page on our Mac, they don’t appear on our iPad, unless we manually change them from folders. On our iPad or iPhone, from iOS 13, with the Safari download manager we are allowed to choose to have the downloads saved to iCloud. Definitely something interesting to add to macOS as well.

Password protected folders

Currently the only way to protect files and content with a password is to use the Notes app and a locked note. The system is effective, no doubt, although not as comfortable as it could be. The option of assigning a password to access some folders can be very useful. Sensitive or personal documents could be encrypted inside the folder for an even higher degree of protection. Without a doubt a functionality that will be interesting to see arrive on our Mac.

HomePod as default output on Apple TV

When we use a HomePod as the audio output of an Apple TV, this choice periodically disappears, making us have to repeat the process to select the HomePod as the audio output. Definitely being able to mark HomePod as the default output for all audio without having to select it every time it would be a very interesting comfort.

Whether or not these are the innovations that Apple is going to present at the next WWDC, which will take place online in June, one thing is certain: it will be full of surprises.