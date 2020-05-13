.

William Levy

The interesting news of the day begins with the announcement of the return of William Levy to soap operas, after a seven-year absence. Here we tell you who will be its co-star.

Likewise, Ninel Conde’s complaints about death threats, the truth about Juan Gabriel’s video that went viral and the result of singer Julio Preciado’s coronavirus test are news.

Stay with us and find out about these and other news from the world of entertainment, in greater deployment:

1. William Levy returns to soap operas with Carmen Villalobos

Triumph of Love – William LevyMaximiliano Sandoval Levyrroni Starting today2018-06-17T11: 18: 22Z

The moment that William Levy fans have been waiting for for seven years, when the heartthrob left the world of soap operas, has arrived.

The Cuban actor will return to the melodramas as the protagonist of the rehash of the famous Colombian telenovela of the 90 ′ “Coffee with the scent of a woman”, which starred Guy Ecker and Margarita Rosa de Francisco.

The news was revealed this Tuesday and it was also said that Levy will join Telemundo and will have Carmen Villalobos as a couple, from the saga Sin senos si hay paradise.

Levy has been doing nothing in soap operas since she starred in La Tempestad, along with former Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete, a project that did not count on the success of other Cuban novels.

2. Ninel Conde denounces death threats

The differences that Ninel Conde has had with the father of her son, Giovanni Medina, whom she accuses of having taken her son Emmanuel two months ago, took a new tint, because in a public and direct way, the singer denounced threats against her life. and blamed his ex-partner directly.

“Today, I have received messages and calls that attempt against my life, that of my family and friends: I have received death threats against me. That said, and making it known publicly, if anything should happen to me or my family, I hold Giovanni Medina Morales responsible, “said the assassin Bombon, in a statement.

“This subject, accustomed to throwing the stone and hiding his hand, also threatened several journalists, including Gustavo Adolfo Infante for the fact of unmasking his dirty acts,” the artist stressed on her social networks. “Just remember this: telling the truth is not slandering. And the emotional terrosites will be over when we raise our voices. ”

3. They deny that the man from the viral video is Juan Gabriel

After a video circulated in which a man claimed it was Juan Gabriel, the singer’s lawyer and executor, Guillermo Pous, came out to deny the veracity of the clip.

In dialogue with the television program Ventaneando, the lawyer assured that the man in the video is an impostor, but said that no legal action will be taken against him.

“That is through software called ‘Face’, it has been used repeatedly by many celebrities. Here, too, it is misused, ”said the lawyer. “It was evident that he is not Don Alberto [Aguilera Valadez, nombre real del Juan Gabriel]. What can this obey? In principle nothing. There is no identity theft. We take it as satire. There is no direct profit that has been absorbed as a consequence of it. ”

4. Julio Preciado reveals that he has no coronavirus

The followers of the singer Julio Preciado were very concerned about the state of health of the singer, from whom it was thought that he was infected with the coronavirus.

But fortunately, everything turned out to be a false alarm, although the Mexican did confirm that he is having an illness and needs to take care of himself.

“Friends and followers, I would like to inform you that I only have pneumonia. The Covid-19 test came out negative, thank goodness. I am infinitely grateful for your good wishes. God take care of us and protect us, ”said the interpreter on his Instagram, who last January underwent a kidney transplant.

5. Cynthia Klitbo leaves Televisa and confesses that she is afraid

Teresa-My darling, you already lost it… Teresa tries to make herself her godmother Juana again, but she tells him that she already realized that she was simply used by Teresa… 2015-04-22T20: 44: 21Z

After working more than 30 years for Televisa, actress Cynthia Klitbo decided to fly out of the nest, as the channel canceled her exclusive contract due to the pandemic.

“By the end of May, my exclusivity contract with Televisa has ended,” the Mexican told the show “First hand.” “With the pandemic, there have been significant losses for all companies, including mine, and therefore, the exclusivities as contracts are ending will already end.”

The soap opera star like Teresa added: “I know that I am going to continue working fortunately because I believe that I have based my career, more than physically, on my work and we wait, but anxious, nervous (…) but it scares me because We do not know how long we are going to continue in quarantine and being unemployed in quarantine suddenly the coffers are gone. “

.