Laptops and liquids are always a bad combination. But accidents happen frequently. If you are reading this article after spilling coffee on a laptop, the first thing you should do is turn it off, then remove the power cord and battery as soon as possible.

In case you didn’t know, electricity and water don’t mix. You could cause yourself serious damage or further damage your computer. So before you touch the laptop, you need to make sure that your hands and the area or button you are touching are completely dry.

After you have spilled coffee on your laptop, you should turn it off immediately

The first thing you should do is turn off your computer and remove the power cable immediately. The fastest way to do this is on most models, to press and hold the power button until the screen turns black. The longer you wait to turn off your computer, the greater the chances of serious damage.

If your laptop has a removable battery, you should remove it, dry it, if necessary. Then you should put it in a safe place. If you spilled a large amount of liquid on your keyboard, you can place your laptop face down on a towel with the lid open, like an inverted V. This allows the droplets to drain before they reach the sensitive components below the keyboard.

Most computer hardware can survive a dive in water, provided it is turned off. By turning off the system and removing the battery if possible, you have broken the circuit that could cause a shock and damage your laptop.

Remember that in addition to the keys themselves, there are many components built into the keyboard assembly that may already be damaged, including the speakers and the touchpad. Many laptops, such as MacBooks, have a cooling vent between the cover and the lid where liquid could leak.

What should you do next?

What you do next will depend on the laptop you have, how old it is and how comfortable you feel when opening the cover to access the internal parts. If your laptop is under warranty, opening the cover is likely to automatically override it.

The manufacturer could argue that spilling something on a laptop also voids the warranty, so you’ll have to use your discretion here. The first port of call for a warranty laptop must be the manufacturer. So you should contact the company and see what they can do for you.

They may be able to inspect your computer for free, but the price of any repair will probably come out of your pocket. If your computer is not under warranty or you don’t care, you may want to take matters into your own hands.

Unfortunately, not all laptops can be opened easily. Apple and Microsoft computers have very low “iFixit Reparability Scores”, this indicates that a lot of glue and solder are used in the construction of these computers.

Similarly, some devices are very difficult to access, while others are assembled in such a way that opening the cover is a futile effort on many occasions.

So search the web for your model, followed by “ifixit” or “repair guide”. The results should give you some indication that it is easy or not to repair your laptop. If you feel comfortable doing it, you can open the cover and try to wipe the moisture away.

If you’ve spilled coffee on your laptop, start by opening the cover

In case you have decided to open the cover, you can assess the damage yourself. If you’ve just spilled water on your laptop, the components should be easy to dry and test. However, if you have spilled something sticky or sugary, such as a soda or a beer, the components will need proper cleaning by a specialist.

Now, if you know or feel comfortable doing it, you should remove some components to help things dry. It should be easy to disconnect and remove the SSD or hard drive, as well as any RAM you have. If you need a reference to put your computer back together, you can take a photo of it before you start.

Now wipe off any obvious moisture if you’ve spilled coffee on your laptop and components. All with a clean, lint-free cloth or towel. Paper towels also work well. Now, be sure to rub rather than clean to avoid leaving dirt and moisture there.

Leave your laptop and any components you remove in a dry, airy place for a minimum of 48 hours. Do not use a hair dryer, heater or any other source of heat to dry your computer, as this could cause further damage. Likewise, when everything is dry, you can put your computer back together and try to turn it on.

You can take it to repair

Any repair shop can take a look at whether you’ve spilled coffee on your laptop and let you know if any components need to be replaced. Similarly, they should take apart your computer and dry it for you. Of course, they won’t do it for free – they’ll charge you for labor and parts to be replaced.

If you have an Apple laptop, Apple will likely charge you a lot more for repairs than a third-party store. This is in part because Apple and its authorized service centers use genuine official parts. You can save money elsewhere, but the pieces will not be of the same quality.

Leave your laptop off and wait

It’s worth trying to give the laptop time to dry if you’ve spilled a little water or don’t think a lot of liquid has got into the cover. Just open the laptop lid and place it face down on a towel, like an inverted V, so that moisture can escape.

You should put the laptop in a dry and airy place. In addition to waiting a minimum of 48 hours before trying to turn it on. If you were able to get to your computer fast enough, there may be no harm. However, if you have spilled something sticky, like coffee, it is likely that your keyboard, at least, has been affected.

How can you fix the sticky keys

The best solution for sticky keys is to clean individual key switches. On some laptops, you can easily remove the keys to access the mechanism underneath.

Plus, you can use a little isopropyl alcohol spray and a cotton ball to remove even the most stubborn dirt. The alcohol will evaporate quickly so you will not have any associated problems. Before trying this, make sure your laptop is turned off, unplugged, and remove the battery, if possible.

Now spray or release some isopropyl alcohol on the affected keys, and then press each key repeatedly to introduce the alcohol into the mechanism. The more you press it, the looser the key will be. But don’t use too much alcohol or you could wash the dirt further on your computer.

Repeat this process until the keys are not so sticky. It should improve the feel of the affected keys, but you should be aware that it is not a complete solution as it will not completely remove the sticky residue.

If the keyboard is damaged, check the LaptopKeyboard page to see if a replacement is available and at what price it will be priced. Also, you can take the computer to a repair shop and let them take care of it.

If you spilled coffee on your laptop, don’t use rice

As always goes against popular belief, rice is not the best for drying wet electronics. It does not speed up the drying process. And if there are rice grains in the cooling system or in the USB ports, it will cause you more trouble than the initial spill. So we recommend that you eat the rice, instead of putting it on your computer

Avoid spills in the future

The best way to avoid a soggy laptop is to never have it near food and drinks. Another option is to use a keyboard cover, which acts as a waterproof membrane to prevent liquids from passing through. However, they are not foolproof since the vents still need air. They will also affect your writing experience in a negative way.

Now if you’ve ruined multiple laptops with spills, you might want to give the keyboard cover a shot.

Another option is to put your laptop on something high and use an external keyboard and mouse. This offers the added benefit of improving your posture because you won’t have to tilt your head down to see the screen. Unfortunately, this tip is only applicable for home and office use.

Some laptops, including some from Lenovo’s ThinkPad line, have “spill-proof” keyboards to prevent moisture from leaking in the event of an accident. If you have damaged multiple laptops by spilling drinks or dropping things on them, you may want to consider having one designed to withstand more punishment.

