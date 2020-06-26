Learning to know the operation of your car windows will help you to repair by yourself the possible failures that the electrical system may suffer by following the steps below

The modernization and constant evolution of technology has led to cars to lose elements that previously worked manually and that have now been replaced by electrical elements, such as windows of the doors.

Still today there are vehicles in which the windows are operated through handles to open and close, however, the vast majority of cars now use an electrical system to perform this function.

Like everything electrical system It is subject to breakdowns that, due to excessive use or some electrical failure of the motor, may cause our window to stop working, therefore, according to the Actualidad Motor portal, you should pay special attention to knowing how the windows of your car to try to repair the fault by yourself.

. Change the fuse.

Once you have identified which window is the one that stopped working, find in the user manual where the fuse box is located, since it is probably necessary to locate the fuse (or fuses) that regulate the electrical system of the window lift

It is common that over time the fuses have burned or been damaged, so it will be necessary to replace them. You can use tweezers to remove the damaged fuse and insert the new one. Once this step is done, check that the fault has been removed and your windows go up and down correctly.

If the problem persists then you must remove the inner panel of the door where the window that does not work is located. The objective of dismantling the panel is to verify that the situation of the switch, the motor and the electrical system that supplies it are in perfect order or find the damaged part. Once disassembled you will have to corroborate the following 3 aspects:

1. That the switch is wrong

. Remove the door panel.

. Locate the switch connections.

. Using a voltmeter, verify the voltage received by the switch connectors.

. Check the system wiring to verify that they are all receiving the same voltage and if necessary check that there are no loose connections.

. Finally, if the wiring is correct, the switch must be replaced. To verify the fault, the most convenient thing is to disassemble the door where the window regulator works and check the system of the door that fails with the switch of the one in perfect condition.

2. That the electrical system is wrong

. Take the vehicle’s user manual and locate the electrical schematic.

. Locate the fuse box and from there, look for the wiring that controls the power window system.

. Verify that the fuse is in perfect condition and that the voltage received by the circuit is adequate.

. Check the connections of the switch and the voltage reaching it. Once checked, the condition of the wiring from the switch to the motor must be verified.

. If we discover any problem along the route, checking the tension of the circuit, we must delimit it marking the previous and the posterior point of the route.

. Once the problem is located, you must fix it based on the part of the system that belongs to it.

3. The motor or other mechanical part that drives the window regulator is in poor condition

. After removing the door panel and locating the motor, check that it works. To do this, connect the positive terminal of the motor to the positive terminal of the battery. It can also be checked with the voltmeter verifying the voltage that the motor receives from the battery.

. If the motor works perfectly, check that there are no foreign elements that prevent the glass from moving. If it exists, it must be removed and if there is no element, check that the window moves freely and that the gear system allows movement.

. In case the problem is in the motor or any of the mechanical elements that allow the raising and lowering of the window, they must be replaced by a new one.

It should be noted that to perform these procedures you must take the precautions necessary to avoid injury to the hands while operating the systems. He also considers that you should pay special attention to the elements that you remove and put, a wrongly placed piece could further increase the failure.

