Masks dumped into sewers or house toilets are appearing in the oceans, given the massive use of these proxylaxis measures by the advance of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Members of the conservation organization Oceans Asia have discovered on the beaches of various small uninhabited islands of the Soko archipelago (between Hong Kong and Lantau) thousands of used face masks. There are no specific instructions on what to do with them once used.

They are not recyclable materials

Food wrappers, fishing gear, and plastic waste continue to arrive in Antarctica. Two new studies on how plastic waste is reaching the sub-Antarctic islands are published in the journal Environment International.

To this they are adding, in addition, the massive arrival of used face masks.

There are different types of masks. These are often single-use and designed for surgical, dental, medical practice, isolation, dust, or laser purposes. Masks frequently used in non-sanitary settings may also be made of cloth, paper, or a similar material. Both the masks and their name or the rules applied to them differ according to the country.

But, as a general rule, used masks should not be flushed down the toilet. It is convenient to put them in a garbage bag that, since they are not recyclable materials, will go to the gray container to prevent those who work in the recycling plants from getting. It is strictly inadvisable to deposit it in the separate collection containers of any of the fractions (organic, packaging, paper, glass or textile) or its abandonment in the environment.

All the waste that is not recycled and that cannot be used to compost goes to the gray container. According to the Government’s recommendations, this waste will preferably be incinerated or taken to landfills.

Little by little, even when the alarm state is more relaxed, the mask will become an indispensable item in the daily routine, but it cannot be recycled in any way. The same procedure should be followed with the plastic glasses, gloves and disposable gowns, which are used when caring for a sick person in isolation.

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is known to have a shelf life depending on the surface where it is deposited, being able to last up to 4 days in some materials such as plastic, banknotes, surgical masks or steel. Regarding fabric and clothing, it is speculated that the new coronavirus can last up to 2 days, a time similar to glass or wood. In fact, some studies suggest that coronavirus particles can last up to 6-7 days in some cases on porous surfaces, but it has not yet been shown that they have contagion power in such cases.

All masks, both surgical and filter FFP2 or FFP3, are for single use. Given the shortage of these protective equipment, many people these days are making their own from cloth. These can be reused as long as they are used correctly and are always washed and disinfected after use. Researchers from Stanford University are studying different options for decontaminating and reusing N95 type masks. However, nor have been able to determine if the filtration capacity is maintained correctly since they are methods for an extraordinary situation.

Thousands of masks are beginning to be found in the sea: what should we do with used masks?