Houston rockets formed in the last Free Agency One of the strongest couples in the entire NBA after transferring Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook, which left two MVPs of the Season no more and no less on their roster (Westbrook in 2017 and James Harden in 2018).

This move forced the Rockets to compete for the ring, although throughout the current regular season the shortcomings and gaps that the team led by Mike D’Antoni continues to have have been seen. There was still a lack of defense and Clint Capela did not succeed as one of the great centers of the competition.

That is why, in the winter transfer market, Houston participated in a four-way transfer with Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets, in which he sent Capela himself to the Hawks, in addition to Hilario Nene, in exchange for Robert Covington and Jordan Bell (the latter transferred soon after to the Memphis Grizzlies).

Russell Westbrook vs the Celtics (02/29/2020) • 41 Points

• 8 Rebounds

• 5 Assists

• 3 Steals

• 59% FG

• Rockets won 111-110 One of my favorite Russ performances as a Rocket pic.twitter.com/mgPOeqSees – —— ⁷ (@MeloMidrange) June 19, 2020

With Covington, the Rockets took over one of the best defensive specialists in the entire NBA, but forgot about the center position. In fact, they began to practice the ‘small-ball’ methodology, something that they continue to maintain at least until the end of the season.

With all this, two fronts are opened for Houston Rockets in the next Free Agency. The first in the event that in the playoffs the ‘small-ball’ ends up working, and the second if, on the contrary, it is an absolute failure.

The best options that the Rockets could consider for the transfer market are the following:

– Maintaining the ‘small-ball’: Evan Turner (defensive specialist), Tim Hardaway Jr (triple, player option), Langston Galloway (triple), Joe Harris (triple).

– Without the ‘small-ball’: Enes Kanter, Aron Baynes, Willie Cauley-Stein (player option), JaVale McGee (player option), DeMarcus Cousins.