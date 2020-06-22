The Free Agency 2020, which will be held from next October 18 before the NBA’s 2020-21 season begins, will not stand out this time because of the large number of league stars who were left without a contract. With some exceptions, most are players who play a more secondary role in their respective teams.

Boston Celtics They are one of the teams that have to move better this summer in order to be truly competitive and live up to the best to achieve the NBA title. Although they are already ‘contenders’ to the ring, they need to go one step further in order to dominate in the Eastern Conference.

With Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the rise, the core roles of the roster are pretty much busy, so the Massachusetts franchise is well covered in that regard.

The Celtics’ backcourt, with rotation players like Marcus Smart (this may be a perfect starter), Romeo Langford and Tremont Waters, who has recently been named G-League Rookie of the Year with Maine Red Claws, is no problem, either. for Boston.

Where the main hole of the team led by Brad Stevens is found is in the ‘frontcourt’, specifically in the center position. Currently, the four centers in the squad are Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, Robert Williams III and Vincent Poirier.

The first two are those who have been responsible for accumulating most of the season’s minutes (but none of them are among the elite of the competition’s big players), since Williams has spent most of the year injured, and Poirier participate in the so-called « trash minutes ».

Therefore, Boston Celtics would have to sign for the Free Agency a pivot with the quality of starting that would make them one of the best teams in the NBA, and their main objective should be the Spanish Marc Gasol.

If you don’t get it, there isn’t much more to choose from. Yes, you could take another course leaving Daniel Theis as the starting center, and try to sign Davis Bertans (power forward), a player they have already tried during the regular season and that would serve to improve the second unit, so important in a series of playoffs.